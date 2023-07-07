Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1168

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market size was US$ 275.8 million in 2021. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is forecast to grow to US$ 3,921.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The drug discovery or new drug target is assessed based on efficacy, potency, bioavailability, and toxicity. The healthcare industry makes substantial use of artificial intelligence, particularly when it comes to drug research. AI technology has the ability to identify therapeutic targets and be a vital component of drug design, discovery, identification, and efficient screening of compounds.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Artificial intelligence is expected to maintain a strong foothold in the healthcare sector in the coming years. AI implementation closes the research and development gap in the drug production cycle, supports targeted drug production, and aids pharmaceutical enterprises in facilitating challenging drug discovery and customized drug research and development processes. The growing need to expedite the drug discovery process will drive the growth of the AI in the drug discovery market during the forecast period.

The increasing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to reduce medicine prices is another factor that is anticipated to boost the market for AI-based drug discovery. The drug discovery process has turned quicker and more cost-effective with the use of artificial intelligence. Apart from that, rising government spending and increasing demand for novel drugs for chronic diseases will also benefit the market during the study period.

On the flip side, the high cost of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America will hold the highest share of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market due to the presence of the leading suppliers of AI technology, including NVIDIA, IBM, Google, Intel, Microsoft, etc. Other factors such as the long-standing pharmaceutical business, a growing focus on R&D, rising investments, and the establishment of internationally renowned pharmaceutical firms will have considerable impact in the coming years. These are a few of the key elements that will contribute to this regional market growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the course of the forecast period. It is owing to the ongoing technological developments growing range of pharmaceutical manufacturers in developing countries like China and India.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1168

Competitors in the Market

• Microsoft

• NVIDIA Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Atomwise, Inc

• Insilico Medicine

• BenevolentAI Ltd

• Exscientia

• Cyclica Inc

• Numerate

• NuMedii, Inc

• DEEP GENOMICS

• Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market segmentation focuses on Offering, Drug Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Offering

• Software

• Services

By Drug Type

• Small Molecules

• Large Molecules

By Technology

• Machine Learning

o Deep Learning

o Supervised Learning

o Reinforcement Learning

o Unsupervised Learning

o Other Machine Learning Technologies

• Other Technologies

By Application

• Immuno-Oncology

• Neurodegenerative Diseases

• Cardiovascular Disease

• Metabolic Diseases

• Other Applications

By End-User

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Get The Insights You Need By Customizing Your Report To Fit Your Unique Needs And Goals:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1168



By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

Why is our study significant?

It is essential for a number of reasons. Here are a few of the main ones:

A business might assess the viability of a new or existing product or service.

Aids businesses in discovering and creating new market segments

Enables businesses to assess consumer demand before introducing new services, goods, or features.

Increases the general effectiveness of marketing, advertising, and promotional campaigns.

Analyzes market trends to assist businesses in creating plans to adapt to them

Businesses can use this tool to decide where their products should be placed.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1168

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/