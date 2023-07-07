Multirotor Drone Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR of 13.1% by Forecast Period | AeroVironment, Autel Robotics

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Multirotor Drone Market is valued at approximately USD 1.86 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Multirotor Drone is a type of Unmanned aerial Vehicle that uses more than two rotors with fixed pitch spinning blades to generate the required lift. These drones work on the principle of a helicopter. These are available in different rotor options including tricopters (3 rotors), quadcopters (4 rotors), hexacopters (6 rotors), and octocopters (8 rotors). Multirotor drones offer several advantages such as high maneuverability and easy landing & takeoff among others. The increasing application of drones in Mapping and Surveying activities and growing non-military applications of drones as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing utilization of multirotor drones in construction sectors for mapping and surveying applications has created lucrative demand for multirotor drones. For instance, as per Statista – in 2021, the commercial drone market worldwide was estimated at USD 27.81 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 58.4 billion by 2026. Also, rising advancements in drone technology and growing expansion of agriculture sector would create lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Multirotor Drone and low flying time impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Multirotor Drone Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and increasing utilization of drones across different industries such as agriculture, construction etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for multirotor drones from content creators and increasing application of drones in nonmilitary applications in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aero Systems West Inc.

AeroVironment Inc.

Australian UAV Pty Ltd

Autel Robotics

Centeye, Inc.

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

DJI Innovations

Draganfly Inc.

Embention

ideaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd.

By Type

Tricopters

Quadcopters

Hexacopters

Octocopters

By Payload

Camera and Imaging Systems

Control Systems

Tracking Systems

Others

By Application

Mapping and Surveying

Surveillance, Inspection, and Monitoring

Aerial Photography

Others

By End-Use

Commercial

Military and Government

Consumer

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

