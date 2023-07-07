Small Satellite Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.4% by 2029 | Orbital ATK, OHB SE

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Short Description About Small Satellite Market:

Global Small Satellite Market is valued at approximately USD 3.05 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The small satellite is the miniature version of a satellite that has lower mass and size which is generally under 500 kg as compared to satellites. These are built to reduce and save costs of launch vehicles and construction. These satellites are also more useful than their larger counterparts in purposes such as the gathering of scientific data and radio relays. The rapid advancements in space technology have made these small satellites potentially more viable for use in different industries such as commercial, civil, government, and military sectors which have led to the adoption of Small Satellite during the estimated period. Factors such as increasing demand for LEO-based small satellites, rising demand for earth observation imagery and analytics, and increased government investments in space agencies are surging the market demand in the global market.

The rising number of space exploration missions is acting as a major driving factor that is fostering the demand for small satellites. According to the Space Foundation, the global space economy was estimated to be worth around USD 469 billion in 2021 and the commercial space sector represented a growth of 6.4% revenue compared to 2020. Also, it was assessed that nearly 1,022 spacecraft were placed in orbit during the first six months of 2022. Thereby, the increasing frequency of space exploration missions is exhibiting a positive influence on market development. Moreover, the rising advancement of satellite networks to offer internet access in areas without broadband connectivity, as well as growing use of software-defined technology for flexibility to alter space missions, as well as are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the imposition of government policies and the dearth of skilled small satellite launch vehicles stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Small Satellite Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the dominant participation of private players in small satellite developments and rising demand for these satellites to be used in earth observation-related applications, surveillance activities in the defense sector fuel the market demand. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as surplus investments in space technologies in the region with the Chinese leading the small satellite technology in the region and other countries such as India, Japan and South Korea launching their own small satellites create lucrative growth prospects for the Small Satellite market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Orbital ATK

OHB SE

Airbus Defense and Space

Harris Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Alenia Space

Sierra Nevada Corporation

The Aerospace Corporation

Planet Labs PBC

Boeing

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Nanosatellite

Microsatellite

Minisatellite

By End User:

Civil

Defence

Commercial

By Application:

Earth Observation & Meteorology

Communication

Scientific Research & Exploration

Surveillance & Security

Mapping & Navigation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

