Critical Infrastructure Protection Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of 7.2% by 2030 | Bae Systems PLC, General Dynamics Corporation

The most recent research study on the global “Critical Infrastructure Protection Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Critical Infrastructure Protection Market:

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is valued at approximately USD 135.82 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Critical infrastructure protection is refer as a infrastructure that is used to safeguard a region’s vital such as transportation, agriculture and food. Nearly all governments are tasked with protecting these vital facilities from terrorism, natural disasters, and other types of threats. . Factors such as the increasing threat of physical systems and insider attacks, increasing security breaches and cyber-attacks targeting enterprises across various industry verticals, and growing investment by major economies in smart grid technologies are driving the growth of the market across the globe.

The increasing proliferation of cloud technology and IoT devices is acting as a major factor that is bolstering market growth. Critical infrastructure sectors such as communication, IT, energy, and financial services have adopted cloud solutions to store personal and confidential data because cloud technology offers stable, affordable, and scalable solutions. according to a DHS report, in high-tech businesses, 86% of owners and operators of critical infrastructure have implemented cloud solutions. According to the same report, spending by various industries on critical infrastructure using cloud services is expected to increase from USD 152 billion in 2020 to USD 223 billion in 2025. Smart city, smart infrastructure, and smart grid projects are among the IoT initiatives that are rapidly developing. According to Cisco, there will be 50 billion connected devices by 2020. Thus, these aforementioned factors are propelling the market demand. Whereas, several complexities are associated with the deployment of security infrastructure and dearth of technical expertise are the factors hampering the growth of the market over the forecast years. However, the growing need to secure OT networks and technological advancement are lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast years.

The key regions considered for the Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global Critical infrastructure protection market owing to the increasing penetration of CIP, growing concern regarding safety and security regarding IT infrastructure and rising dmenad for smart grid. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global critical infrastructure protection market owing to the factor such as increasing complexity of business and unregulated nature of internet, as well as continual growth in the mobile workforce..

Major market players included in this report are:

Bae Systems PLC

General Dynamics Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Airbus

Hexagon AB

Johnson Controls

Thales Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Vertical:

Government

Defense

Transport & Logistics

Telecom

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

