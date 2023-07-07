Salon Services Market 2023 Comprehensive Study by Top Key Players – Seva Beauty, Drybar LLC

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1727

Global Salon Services Market is valued at approximately USD 202.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.46% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Salon Services are the services given to the customer for self-grooming purposes such as hair care, skincare and nail care services. The Salon Services market is expanding because of factors such as the rising per capita income of consumers and the increasing popularity of hair care and skin care treatments among consumers. This market is dominated by Great Clips Inc., Regis Corporation, Dessange International, Ulta Beauty Inc., The Lounge Hair Salon, and Seva Beauty.

The increase in the income of consumers also increased the standard of living of the people, which people have been investing a large part of their income in beauty and personal care for which they use salon services. For instance, the Global GDP per capita, including 193 economies, is projected to be US$12,167 in nominal terms in 2021, as per the data given by the IMF data. This figure is almost $1,110 more than in 2020. world GDP per capita in purchasing power parity is projected to be around $18,400 (international(. $1,180 more than in 2020. Per capita income at PPP is 151% of face value, which means the increase in the income will also increase the purchasing power of the consumer which giving a better estimate of living standards. And the availability of new technologies has increased the awareness among netizens about the rising concern related to hair care and skin care. The growing influence of beauty trends on social media, coupled with the rise of celebrities hair care and skin care has influenced the general public in adopting the various personal care technique as well as busy work schedules, sedentary lifestyles, and growing concern over the prevalence of many skin diseases due to increased environmental pollution is the reason which has been boosting the demand of Salon services since few decades. Moreover, the Citizen’s Growing Interest Toward Natural or Herbal Products is expected to create opportunity for this significant market in the forthcoming years. However, the High setup cost and lack of regulation stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Salon Services Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s Growing consumer interest in diverse, high-quality hair care products, increasing spending on online beauty care. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising Consumer concerns about grooming and lifestyle. Make consumers aware of the beauty salons, the geographic expansion of key players. For instance, in December 2021, in China, the beauty salon chain named Beauty Farm is launching an IPO in Hong Kong, where it could raise up to $500 million, which is expected to propel the demand for the salon service.

Major market players included in this report are:

Seva Beauty

Drybar LLC

Dessange International

The Leading Salons of the World LLC

The Snip-its Franchise Company, LLC.

Great Clips Inc.

Regis Corporation

Skin Rich

Ulta Beauty Inc.

The Lounge Hair Salon

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Hair Care Salon Services

Nail Care Salon Services

Skin Care Salon Services

By End User:

For Men

For Women

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

