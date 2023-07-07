Bergamot Extract Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR of 4.2% by 2029 Major Players – Swanson Health Inc., Lorann Oils

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Bergamot Extract Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Bergamot Extract Market:

Global Bergamot Extract Market is valued at approximately USD 103.91 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Bergamot Extract is a citrus fruit and is native to southern Italy. Citrus bergamia or Citrus aurantium are the scientific names for bergamot. Bergamot essential oil is made by cold compression rather than steam distillation, in contrast to other essential oils. Bergamot oil is frequently found in high-end shampoos, soaps, and cleansers due to its broad use as a scent fixative in the cosmetic industry. Bergamot Extract is considered rich in plant-based antioxidants such as flavonoids neoeriocitrin, neohesperidin, and naringin. Moreover, it is used for controlling high levels of cholesterol in the blood and other medical conditions including anxiety, mental alertness, and joint pain, among others. The increasing demand for essential oils and growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases as well as rising cosmetics & personal care industry are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The surging demand for essential oils in wellness & healthcare is contributing to the growth of the Global Bergamot Extract Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the global market demand for essential oils was estimated at around 267.6 Kiloton, and the amount is projected to grow to 404.2 Kiloton by 2025. Moreover, the rising expansion of cosmetics & personal care industry is also driving the market growth. For instance, according to Statista – In 2018, the global cosmetics market was valued at USD 507.8 billion, and as per estimation, the market would grow to USD 758.4 billion by 2025. Also, growing adoption of aromatherapy and rising emergence of e-commerce platforms would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high extraction cost associated with Bergamot extract stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bergamot Extract Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the high cultivation of Bergamot fruit and increasing growth of the cosmetics & personal care industry in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of pharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for healthcare supplements and rising trend of medical tourism in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

NutriONN Inc.

Swanson Health Inc.

Sunergetic Inc.

Lorann Oils

Double Wood Supplements

Twinlab Consolidated Corporation

Amoretti Inc.

Jarrow Formulas, Inc

Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR)

Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By End-User

Foods & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Personal Care Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

