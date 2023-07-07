Enameled Cookware Market Future Growth Opportunities 2023-2030 | Le Creuset France SAS, Staub Fonderie SA

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Short Description About Enameled Cookware Market:

Global Enameled Cookware Market is valued at approximately USD 1.66 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Enamel cookware is a type of cookware that is made of steel, stainless steel, or iron, which is coated with porcelain enamel. This cookware is more durable, rust resistant, and does not require seasoning. The market growth is primarily driven by the factors such as the growing spending on kitchen remodeling and renovation projects, the rising trend of nuclear families and stand-alone individuals, coupled with the increase in consumer consciousness about the risks associated with the usage of aluminum, coated, and non-stick cooking utensils.

The increasing disposable income of the population is exhibiting a positive influence on market growth across the globe. The Federal Statistical Office reported that in Germany, the disposable personal income during 2019 accounted for USD 516.23 billion and the amount is constantly rising and reached USD 544.47 billion in the year 2022. Therefore, the rising purchasing capacity of the population and the growing trend of the nuclear family is accelerating the market growth at a significant rate. Moreover, the increasing launch of innovative products, as well as the growing availability of products on various e-commerce platforms are creating various growth prospects for the market over the forecasting years. However, the availability of substitutes and volatility in the prices of raw materials are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Enameled Cookware Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising inclination toward classic-looking and durable cookware, along with growing health awareness associated with the usage of coated, aluminum, and non-stick cooking utensils. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expenditure on home improvement projects, geographic expansion of key players, and surging demand for premium cookware in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Le Creuset France SAS

Staub Fonderie SA

Lodge Manufacturing Company

Tramontina USA Inc.

Cuisinart

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Vermicular

Country Door

Camp Chef

The Coleman Company, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Ovens

Pots

Pans

Bakery Tray

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

