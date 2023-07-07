Taiwanese-American actress Melody Liu announces divorce

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese-American actress, singer, and talk show host Liu Kung-hsien (劉恭顯), who goes by the stage name Melody (殷悅), on Friday (July 7) said she had divorced after 17 years of marriage.

On Monday (July 3), Liu, 44, uploaded a post on her Instagram account with the title, "A Letter to My Daughters." In the post, she talked about her early struggles with infertility and her joy at being able to give birth to and raise two daughters.

After enjoying many years of bliss with her daughters, who taught her "what unconditional love is," Liu wrote that she began to become cognizant of the challenges this generation of women faces:

"We must be gentle and understanding, but also strong and knowledgeable. We should be beautiful and take care of ourselves. We must also be intelligent and thoughtful. Although we may be clearly independent, we must know how to be flexible and firm at the same time... Well, are we capable of it?"

Liu revealed that she became more courageous after giving birth to her daughters. She said that "as a woman, 'courage' is essential. When others cannot see you, you must have the courage to see yourself and accept yourself."

In an Instagram post uploaded at noon on Friday, Liu said that after 17 years of marriage to business person Wu Yu-chi (吳育奇), who was 15 years her senior, the two were getting a divorce. In the post, Liu wrote:

"I hope that the relationship that I have worked hard and chose to change can move in a better direction in the future... Sincere, I wish for the best — I have always enjoyed sharing beautiful things with everyone and I'm not accustomed to publicly announcing personal matters. I kindly request everyone's understanding and kindness in giving me some space at this time.”

As for the details of the divorce, Liu said she would not comment. She said both parties have decided to end the marriage amicably.

Liu wrote that she is grateful for the effort her spouse put into the relationship. She closed by saying, "I am sincerely grateful for the concern from all walks of life, and lastly, I ask everyone to respect our family and privacy."