I-Mei Foods No.1 in Taiwan for fast-moving consumer goods 9 years in a row: Kantar 2023 ranking

Company recorded 89 million purchases during 2022

  541
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/07 15:31
An I-Mei store in Kaohsiung City. 

An I-Mei store in Kaohsiung City.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — I-Mei Foods Co. was the No.1 company for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Taiwan for nine years in a row, according to the Kantar Brand Footprint 2023 report published Tuesday (July 4).

The study found that 90% of households in Taiwan had bought an I-Mei product at least once during 2022. According to London-based Kantar Group, the Taiwan food company recorded 89 million purchases during the period.

The Taiwan part of the survey covered 920 brands and 1.4 billion consumption decisions, ending up with a list of 58 popular brands. Other brands on the FMCG list for 2022 include Kuang Chuan at No.2 with 56 million purchases by 75% of households and FreshDelight at No. 3 with 43 million purchases by 65% of households, a rise of 2% from the previous year.

Looking at different categories of fast-moving consumer goods, I-Mei topped the list for foods with 37 million purchases during 2022. Kuang Chuan appeared at No. 1 for dairy products and Pure Tea led the beverage category.

*I-Mei is the parent company of Taiwan News.
