Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches the 500-day mark

By Associated Press
2023/07/07 20:06
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. ...
Ukrainian emergency employees and police officers evacuate injured pregnant woman Iryna Kalinina, 32, from a maternity hospital that was damaged by a ...
Volunteer military medics, code names Nikita and Polka, wearing national clothes, share a kiss during their wedding ceremony at their position on the ...
Bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka)
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The body of a civilian lies on the ground during an exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Friday, Sep...
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Elena walks to the body of her dead husband Alexey, who died during shelling in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 26...
The lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/ Rodrigo Abd)
Local resident Tetiana holds her pets, Tsatsa and Chunya, as she stands inside her house that was flooded after the Kakhovka dam blew up overnight, in...
A dog stands next to the body of an elderly woman killed inside a house in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe...
A Ukranian soldier eyes a soccer ball during a pick-up game in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Ab...
Halyna Falko, 52, talks to reporters while looking at the destruction caused after a Russian attack inside her house near Brovary, on the outskirts of...
The body of a woman that died after a Russian attack at a residential area lies on a bed surrounded by debris in Uman, central Ukraine, Friday, April ...
A family fleeing the village of Ruska Lozova arrive in their shrapnel-ridden car to a screening point in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP...
Hospital staff take care of orphaned children at the children's regional hospital maternity ward in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022....
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Evg...
A sniper unit aims toward Russian positions during an operation, Kherson region, southern Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A man runs while recovering items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/ Felipe Dana)
A woman looks as Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharki...
Young cadets sing the national anthem during a graduation ceremony in a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsk...
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The bodies of 11 Russian soldiers lay in the village of Vilkhivka, recently retaken by Ukraininan forces near Kharkiv, Ukr...
Anton Gladun, 22, lies on his bed at the Third City Hospital, in Cherkasy, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Anton, a military medic deployed on the fro...
Streets are flooded in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Funeral workers carry a coffin with an unidentified civilian body, who died on the territory of the Bucha community during the Russian occupation peri...
Ukrainian soldiers cover their ears to protect from the Russian tank shelling in a shelter on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Sunda...
A Ukrainian paramedic helps an injured resident moments after a Russian strike in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat...
An injured Ukrainian soldier lies on a bed inside a special medical bus during an evacuation by volunteers from the Hospitallers paramedic organisatio...
A cemetery is lit by the evening sunlight near Lviv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Residents stay in the city subway of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Although the bombings in Kharkiv have decreased and the s...
Nila Zelinska holds a doll belonging to her granddaughter, she was able to find in her destroyed house in Potashnya outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, ...
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
Relatives and friends attend the funeral ceremony for Liza, 4-year-old girl killed by Russian attack, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. We...
Mourners gather next to the body of Vladyslav Bondarenko 26, during his funeral in Kozyntsi, near Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 6, 2023. Bondarenko, a ...
Ukrainian military doctors treat their injured comrade who was evacuated from the battlefield at the hospital in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Jan....
Smoke rises from a building in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 26, ...
A child looks up at a building destroyed during attacks in Irpin outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Women stand next to a car as smoke rises in the air in the background after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Gianna...
A young girl holds her dog while waving goodbye to her grandparents from an evacuation train departing Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tues...
A woman walks through anti- tank barricades placed on a street as preparation for a possible Russian offensive, in Odesa, on Thursday March 24, 2022. ...
Ukrainian servicemen stand at a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A message written on a dirty and broken mirror reads "Ukraine will prevail" inside the badly damaged school No. 62, placed on the road where the first...
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The remains of victims and the fragments of a Russian military helicopter can be seen near Makariv, close to Kyiv, Ukraine...
A Ukrainian serviceman walks along the road near Oskil village, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Ruslan Mishanin, 36, right, bids farewell to his nine year old daughter as the train with his family leaving for Poland, at the train station in Odesa...
A Ukrainian soldier reacts as he receives an injection during an evacuation of injured soldiers participating in the counteroffensive, in a region nea...
An elderly patient boards a medical evacuation train run by MSF (Doctors Without Borders) at the train station in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, M...
Cadets practice with gas masks during a lesson in a bomb shelter on the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 1, 2022. (AP ...
A car is parked under a tree in partially abandoned Chernobyl town, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesda...
Lifeless bodies of men, some with their hands tied behind their backs, lie on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/ Vadim Gh...

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. ...

Ukrainian emergency employees and police officers evacuate injured pregnant woman Iryna Kalinina, 32, from a maternity hospital that was damaged by a ...

Volunteer military medics, code names Nikita and Polka, wearing national clothes, share a kiss during their wedding ceremony at their position on the ...

Bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka)

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The body of a civilian lies on the ground during an exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Friday, Sep...

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Elena walks to the body of her dead husband Alexey, who died during shelling in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 26...

The lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/ Rodrigo Abd)

Local resident Tetiana holds her pets, Tsatsa and Chunya, as she stands inside her house that was flooded after the Kakhovka dam blew up overnight, in...

A dog stands next to the body of an elderly woman killed inside a house in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe...

A Ukranian soldier eyes a soccer ball during a pick-up game in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Ab...

Halyna Falko, 52, talks to reporters while looking at the destruction caused after a Russian attack inside her house near Brovary, on the outskirts of...

The body of a woman that died after a Russian attack at a residential area lies on a bed surrounded by debris in Uman, central Ukraine, Friday, April ...

A family fleeing the village of Ruska Lozova arrive in their shrapnel-ridden car to a screening point in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP...

Hospital staff take care of orphaned children at the children's regional hospital maternity ward in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022....

Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Evg...

A sniper unit aims toward Russian positions during an operation, Kherson region, southern Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A man runs while recovering items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/ Felipe Dana)

A woman looks as Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharki...

Young cadets sing the national anthem during a graduation ceremony in a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsk...

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The bodies of 11 Russian soldiers lay in the village of Vilkhivka, recently retaken by Ukraininan forces near Kharkiv, Ukr...

Anton Gladun, 22, lies on his bed at the Third City Hospital, in Cherkasy, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Anton, a military medic deployed on the fro...

Streets are flooded in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed. (AP Photo/Libkos)

Funeral workers carry a coffin with an unidentified civilian body, who died on the territory of the Bucha community during the Russian occupation peri...

Ukrainian soldiers cover their ears to protect from the Russian tank shelling in a shelter on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Sunda...

A Ukrainian paramedic helps an injured resident moments after a Russian strike in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat...

An injured Ukrainian soldier lies on a bed inside a special medical bus during an evacuation by volunteers from the Hospitallers paramedic organisatio...

A cemetery is lit by the evening sunlight near Lviv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Residents stay in the city subway of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Although the bombings in Kharkiv have decreased and the s...

Nila Zelinska holds a doll belonging to her granddaughter, she was able to find in her destroyed house in Potashnya outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, ...

Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)

Relatives and friends attend the funeral ceremony for Liza, 4-year-old girl killed by Russian attack, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. We...

Mourners gather next to the body of Vladyslav Bondarenko 26, during his funeral in Kozyntsi, near Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 6, 2023. Bondarenko, a ...

Ukrainian military doctors treat their injured comrade who was evacuated from the battlefield at the hospital in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Jan....

Smoke rises from a building in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 26, ...

A child looks up at a building destroyed during attacks in Irpin outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Women stand next to a car as smoke rises in the air in the background after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Gianna...

A young girl holds her dog while waving goodbye to her grandparents from an evacuation train departing Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tues...

A woman walks through anti- tank barricades placed on a street as preparation for a possible Russian offensive, in Odesa, on Thursday March 24, 2022. ...

Ukrainian servicemen stand at a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

A message written on a dirty and broken mirror reads "Ukraine will prevail" inside the badly damaged school No. 62, placed on the road where the first...

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The remains of victims and the fragments of a Russian military helicopter can be seen near Makariv, close to Kyiv, Ukraine...

A Ukrainian serviceman walks along the road near Oskil village, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Ruslan Mishanin, 36, right, bids farewell to his nine year old daughter as the train with his family leaving for Poland, at the train station in Odesa...

A Ukrainian soldier reacts as he receives an injection during an evacuation of injured soldiers participating in the counteroffensive, in a region nea...

An elderly patient boards a medical evacuation train run by MSF (Doctors Without Borders) at the train station in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, M...

Cadets practice with gas masks during a lesson in a bomb shelter on the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 1, 2022. (AP ...

A car is parked under a tree in partially abandoned Chernobyl town, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesda...

Lifeless bodies of men, some with their hands tied behind their backs, lie on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/ Vadim Gh...

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine is set to reach the 500-day mark this weekend, a grim milestone for a conflict that rages with no end in sight.

While the fighting had fallen largely into a stalemate, Ukraine's government and it's Western supporters hope a broad counteroffensive launched last month will change the battle lines and return Russian-occupied areas to Ukrainian control.

In the meantime, the war continues to take a heavy toll on the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people. And the stakes are only getting higher.

A month ago, a major dam that Russia controls in southern Ukraine collapsed, flooding an entire region with a toxic torrent that left death and destruction in its wake as well as long-term environmental consequences.

Fears of a nuclear disaster have increased, particularly this week after Ukraine and Russia accused each other of planning to attack one of the world’s largest atomic power plants.

Long-range missiles fired by Russia to deplete Ukraine's air defenses have killed dozens of civilians, including many who were killed and wounded while dining in a pizza restaurant in the east and 10 who died Thursday when their apartment building in the western city of Lviv was struck while they slept.

An attempted mutiny by a Russian mercenary chief brought a taste of the war’s chaos to Moscow and exposed cracks in Russia’s military leadership, further raising the stakes.

Saturday marks 500 days since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Peace talks are a long way off as both sides look to improve their hand, with Ukraine's forces trying to recapture as much territory as they can and Russia intent on holding illegally annexed regions.

This selection of photographs shows some of the most crucial moments of the war.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine