AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/07/07 15:05
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 10th Assault Brigade Edelweiss fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk re...
Poland's Magdalena Frech serves to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in Lon...
Revellers dressed in red and white fill the town hall square during the 'Chupinazo' rocket, which marks the official opening of the 2023 San Fermín fi...
Roger Federer in the Royal Box next to Britain's Kate Princess of Wales, is applauded at Centre Court ahead of play on day two of the Wimbledon tennis...
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 3rd Assault Brigade fires a 122mm mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukra...
Serbia's Novak Djokovic uses his towel to assist with drying the court after a rain break in his first round men's singles match against Argentina's P...
An artist of the French RoZeo theater company performs during the B-FIT in the Street international festival in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, June 30, 2...
Protesters block a street with garbage cans in Colombes, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents...
France's David Gaudu is followed by France's Julian Alaphilippe, center, and Latvia's Krists Neilands, left, during the fifth stage of the Tour de Fra...
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 10th Assault Brigade Edelweiss fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk re...
A model wears a creation for the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/winter 2023-2024 fashion collection presented in Chantilly, north of Paris, Wednesday, J...
Norways's Torstein Traeen, left, crashes as the pack sprints to the finish during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilomet...
Stork stands in its nest as the supermoon rises in the night sky in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
The pack passes a classic Citroen 2CV car during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau ...
Police stand near a covered body in the Angelo settlement in Boksburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Police said over a dozen people, includin...
Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova returns to Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in a women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in L...
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, and teammate Sergio Perez of Mexico, left, drive side by side at the start of the sprint ra...

June 30 – July 6

Protests and riots spread across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver, war continued in Ukraine with fighting around Bakhmut and the Donetsk region, and the official opening of the 2023 Running of the Bull San Fermín fiestas started in Pamplona, Spain. In the world of sports, the Wimbledon tennis championships began in London.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photographer Luca Bruno in Italy.

