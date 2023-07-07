Alexa
AIT rejects Chinese complaints about Taiwan arms deals

US will stand by promises to help Taiwan defend itself

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/07 14:08
AIT Chair Laura Rosenberger speaks to the media Thursday. 

AIT Chair Laura Rosenberger speaks to the media Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States will not change its policy of helping Taiwan defend itself just because China complains, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chair Laura Rosenberger said Thursday (July 7).

The Biden administration announced plans for its 10th weapons package for Taiwan, worth an estimated US$440.2 million (NT$13.77 billion), in late June. As usual, China reacted by condemning the move and by accusing Washington of causing tension in the Taiwan Strait.

At a media roundtable, Rosenberger said the U.S. would stand by its promises and assist Taiwan in defending itself. Even when facing loud complaints from Beijing, that stance would not change, she said.

The AIT chief added that weapons sales had been continuing for a long time, so China should not feel this was something new, per CNA. Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait formed part of Washington’s basic interests, she said.

Turning to Taiwan’s January 2024 presidential and legislative elections, Rosenberger said the U.S. was not choosing sides. AIT opposed foreign interference in the elections, and meeting with candidates did not amount to “job interviews” or “oral examinations,” CNA quoted her as saying. The AIT chair said the discussion was aimed at increasing mutual understanding.
Laura Rosenberger
American Institute in Taiwan
AIT
Taiwan-U.S. relations
arms deal
2024 presidential election

