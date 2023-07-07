India Face Mask Market Advanced Research Ensure 2023 Development Status and Competition Analysis to 2030

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the India Face Mask Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The India Face Mask Market study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the India Face Mask Market.

market players, such as 3M, Honeywell International Inc., and Medline Industries. Other players operating in the market are Impex Private Limited, Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Smilepad Hygiene India Pvt. Ltd., Salus Product Types, Z Plus Disposable, Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd.

India Face Mask Market to Continue Witnessing Double Digit Growth during through 2028

India face mask market is being driven by several factors, including growing air pollution, rising number of airborne diseases, and growing health awareness. Additionally, the rising number of surgeries in India and the spread of coronavirus promotes the adoption of face masks in the country

A study, recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firmReport Ocean, revealed that India face mask market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period (2022-2028). Several factors are driving the Indian face mask market, including growing air pollution, an increase in airborne diseases, and increased health awareness. Furthermore, the growing number of surgeries in India, along with the spread of Coronavirus encourages the use of face masks in the country. Also, the growing number of cosmetic surgeries in India, as well as the demand for health & safety in various industries, have contributed to the demand for face masks.

Growing number of surgical procedures in the country driving the growth of India face mask market

A surgical mask is essential for surgical procedures, as a patient’s wound can easily get infected without a mask. Additionally, operating room personnel are required to wear face masks when treating patients with infections, such as when performing neurosurgery, vascular, and orthopedic procedures involving implants and regional anesthesia procedures. According to the data available on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, almost 2 crore (20 million) surgeries were performed in India in the financial year 2019-2020 and among them, C-section was the most performed surgery with almost 3.5 million surgeries.

Lancet data indicates that 5,000 surgeries should be performed per 100,000 people in low and middle-income countries like India to take care of the surgical burden of disease; however, the Pan-India surgery report indicates that India is currently performing 1,463 surgeries per 100,000 people. It is expected that the number of surgeries will go up in the coming years with the growing per capita income of the county and developing healthcare infrastructure, creating a growing demand for face masks in the country, which in turn will drive India face mask market.

Online distribution channel to register higher CAGR in India Face Mask Market

Based on the distribution channels, India face mask market is segmented into online and offline distribution channels. During the forecast period, the online distribution channel is expected to register a higher growth rate owing to the exponential growth of the e-commerce segment in the country. Additionally, the pandemic-induced lockdown prevented people from going outside, which led them use online channels for purchasing face masks. Furthermore, the penetration of smartphones and the internet in low- and middle-income countries is expected to support the faster growth of online distribution channels over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

With the soaring COVID-19 cases around the world, the face mask industry in India has seen a meteoric rise in the demand for disposable masks. Amid surging COVID-19 cases and rapidly increasing demand for face masks, the manufacturers of face masks ramped up their production creating a surplus of face masks. According to the All India Mask Manufacturers Association, the country has an installed capacity for production of N-95 masks of more than 200 million per month, and for surgical masks of more than 600 million per month. As a result of the surplus, by December 2020, the industry was operating at 10% capacity for N95 masks and 30% capacity for surgical masks.

According to the recent survey conducted by ApnaMask, an initiative by EkDesh, while 90% of the people are aware of the government guideline regarding face masks and social distancing, only 44% of people actually wear face masks in India. The emergence of the Omicron variant led to more than 300,000 cases per day in January 2022 and this lead again to higher mask usage.

Market Segment:

By Product Type(Reusable Mask And Disposable Mask)

By Filter Type (Particulate Filter, Gas & Odor Filter, Combination Filter)

By Material(Polypropylene, Melt Brown, Nylon, Cotton, Others)

By End-Use(Personal/Individual, Commercial, Industrial)

By Distribution Channel(Online, Offline)

India face mask market is highly fragmented market due to the presence of multiple major players operating in the market. The new companies are vying with established players for market share.

Recent Development

In September 2021, Welspun India announced that it has become the first Indian company to receive US FDA 510(k) approval for its 3 Ply Surgical Masks. The company has already received certification from BIS and CE. Additionally, the company has received all required certifications for supplying surgical masks to the global markets. It also announced that its masks are made completely from polypropylene and offer 98% protection against bacterial load.

In June 2021, Parisodhana Technologies, a Hyderabad-based company, announced that it has developed a washable hybrid multiply face mask. The company also announced that they have already sold more than 145,000 units of these masks that can filter 90% of particulates and close to 99% bacteria. According to the company, these masks are made in India and offer high breathability, comfortable ear loops, and convenience.

