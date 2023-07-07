Oxygen Therapy Device Market Study Combine With Challenges and Opportunities up to 2030

United State-Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Oxygen Therapy Device Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Oxygen Therapy Device Market study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Oxygen Therapy Device Market.

market players, such as [Invacare Corporation, Chart Industries, Koninklijke, Philips N.V, BD, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Drgerwerk AG & Co., Inogen Inc., Messer Medical, HERSILL]

Oxygen Therapy Device Market to Reach USD 18 Billion by 2028

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR439

Report Ocean revealed that the global oxygen therapy device market was worth USD 9.4 billion by 2021 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 18,173.9 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of around 10.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.Oxygen therapy devices (OTD) are experiencing a boom due to the growing numbers of patients with respiratory diseases who are in need of OTD almost all of the time. Healthcare settings are increasingly being pushed to handle patients who constantly require OTD, which drives the demand for such devices. Additionally, increasing pollution and tobacco smoking contribute to growth of the oxygen therapy devices market. During the forecast period, the growth of several key market players on a global scale and the emergence of innovative products are anticipated to support the global oxygen therapy market.

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Contributing to the Growth of Oxygen Therapy Device Market

Chronic respiratory diseases rank among the most common non-communicable diseases. Aside from chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and allergies, lungs diseases and pulmonary sarcoidosis are also common respiratory diseases. The prevalence of respiratory diseases is on the rise across the globe. The WHO estimates that nearly two billion people over 60 will suffer from respiratory diseases by 2050, resulting in a growing market demand for oxygen therapy devices. Additionally, increased environmental pollution has caused a rise in respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and bronchitis. These factors will cause an accelerated demand for oxygen therapy devices during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements Promoting the Global Oxygen Therapy Device Market

Technology advancements in oxygen therapy include the development of standalone and portable oxygen therapy devices. Generally, oxygen is used to deal with patients who cannot obtain sufficient amounts of oxygen through normal breathing or those who require higher levels of oxygen. Ultimately, portable oxygen concentrators will replace traditional cylinder-based oxygen transport methods. Portable oxygen concentrators filter the air in a room to generate clinical oxygen, while oxygen cylinders rely on a limited supply of oxygen. Portable oxygen concentrators, especially those that are transportable, are considered the future of oxygen therapy and could help patients lead more fulfilling lives. Moreover, the existing players are also focusing on different R&D approaches, which will contribute to the growth of the global oxygen therapy market in the coming years.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR439

The Home Care Setting Expected to Grow at the Fastest Pace During the Forecast Period

Based on end-users, the oxygen therapy devices industry is segmented into hospitals, home care, and others. The hospital’s segment leads the market because of its well-equipped infrastructure, medical expertise, and increased admission of patients with chronic respiratory conditions. On the other hand, the home care setting segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period due to the efficient usage of oxygen therapy devices in homecare settings to provide supplemental oxygen to patients, primarily geriatric patients. In addition, home care setting makes the patient feel more relaxed and independent, which helps drive the segments growth in the global oxygen therapy device market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Oxygen Therapy Device Market

Oxygen therapy has become an important treatment option for COVID-19 patients whose respiratory function has been impaired. In 2020, the overall shift from standalone to portable concentrators accelerated after health care providers invested more money in the less expensive stationary devices. However, because of lockdown restrictions around the globe, fewer users needed portability. Despite the downturn, the portable OTD market is expected to proliferate and witness significant growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the occurrence of COPD, which is known to increase the risk of severe illness from COVID-19, has led to the development of treatments that provide a higher flow of oxygen, including high-flow nasal therapy. Thus, the factors mentioned above will drive the growth of oxygen conserving devices during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Global Oxygen Therapy Device Market

Based on regions, the oxygen therapy device market is categorized into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America is the largest market for oxygen therapy devices across the globe. The United States is the largest market for oxygen treatment equipment, accounting for over half of all sales. On the other hand, Europe is also coming up as the second largest market for oxygen therapy devices. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to have a significant CAGR in the coming years, making it the fastest growing market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR439

Market Segment:

By Product(Oxygen Source Equipment (Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Devices, And Oxygen Cylinders) Oxygen Delivery Devices (Oxygen Masks, Nasal Cannulas, Venturi Masks, Non-Rebreather Masks, Bag- Valve Masks And Other Oxygen Delivery Device)

By Portability(Standalone Devices And Portable Devices)

By Application(Copd, Asthma, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia Other Diseases)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, And Africa)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix