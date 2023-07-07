India Medical Equipment Financing Market Growth Key Factors Focus on CAGR Status, Leading Trends, Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the India Medical Equipment Financing Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The India Medical Equipment Financing Market study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the India Medical Equipment Financing Market.

India Medical Equipment Financing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13% during Forecast Period

India medical equipment financing market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing demand for consumer electronic goods such as smartphones, etc., along with increasing demand for IoT devices and expanding electric vehicle production

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm,Report Ocean, revealed that India medical equipment financing market was worth USD 3.9 billion in the year 2021. The India medical equipment financing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.20%, earning revenues of around USD 9.3 billion by the end of 2028. The rising medical and healthcare industry, as well as quickly developing research and development efforts in this sector, are propelling the market forward at a rapid pace. Furthermore, the growing number of medical equipment finance companies is providing the industry with significant development potential. However, lack of awareness and difficulty in credit approval may act as a huge restraining factor for market growth.

Technological Advancements in Medical Equipment are Driving India Medical Equipment Financing Market

Medical equipment is constantly undergoing rapid transformations and advancements. They are witnessing integration with advanced technologies such as big data, IoT sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, etc., to offer better diagnostics and treatment. Due to this, the older medical equipment becomes redundant and therefore, needs replacement as soon as possible to keep up with the changing dynamics of the healthcare industry. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the India medical equipment financing market.

Rising Demand from Research Institutes Propelling Market Growth

Medical research in India is gaining significant traction owing to the rising government focus on the medical research infrastructure and funding. With increasing funding from the government as well as private players it is possible to accumulate advanced medical equipment to carry out the research. However, medical equipment financing providers are also emerging as a viable option for sourcing medical equipment in research institutes. This is estimated to present lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

India Medical Equipment Financing Market – By Type

Based on type, the India medical equipment financing market is segmented into new medical equipment, rental equipment, and refurbished equipment. The new medical equipment segment holds the largest market share owing to the risk of failures as well as infection transmission from the use of rental or refurbished equipment. The businesses that are setting up new hospitals focus on offering the most advanced medical technologies due to which they acquire only new medical equipment.

India Medical Equipment Financing Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the India medical equipment financing market is segmented into Northern India, Southern India, Eastern India, and Western India. Southern India accounts for the largest share in the India medical equipment financing market owing to the strong healthcare sector in this region. The state has the most hospitals with all functioning specializations was Tamil Nadu, followed by Karnataka, West Bengal, and Kerala, according to a report by Niti Aayog, due to which the demand for medical equipment financing is also high.

Market Segment:

By Equipment(Diagnostic Equipment, Therapeutic Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, Laboratory Equipment, Medical Furniture)

By Type(New Medical Equipment, Rental Equipment, Refurbished Equipment)

By End-User(Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories And Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Ascs), Others)

By Region(Northern India, Southern India, Eastern India, Western India)

Impact of COVID-19 on India Medical Equipment Financing Market

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in India provided the India medical equipment finance sector with significant expansion potential. The massive influx of COVID-19-affected patients threw India’s whole healthcare system into disarray. As a result, private healthcare institutions had to rely on loans to grow their healthcare capacity and meet their demands for COVID-19 diagnostic equipment as well as other essential medical accessories like PPE kits and medical masses. The medical equipment finance market in India grew tremendously as a result of this.

