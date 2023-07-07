Orthobiologics Market 2023: Big Things are Happening in Development and Future Assessment by 2030

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Orthobiologics Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Orthobiologics Market study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Orthobiologics Market.

The global orthobiologics market is growing on account of the result of changing lifestyles and the rising rate of traffic and other forms of accidents along with the growing adoption of orthobiologics treatment among athletes

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm,Report Ocean, revealed that the global orthobiologics market was worth USD 6.2 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.20%, earning revenue of around USD 8.8 billion by the end of 2028. The global orthobiologics market is gaining significant traction owing to the rising incidence of broken bones and damaged muscles, tendons, and ligaments as a result of changing lifestyles and the rising rate of traffic and other forms of accidents, the market is booming. The growing adoption of orthobiologics among athletes is also propelling the industry forward. However, the high cost of global orthobiologics market may act as a major restraining factor for the market growth.

Rising Adoption of Orthobiologics in Sports Industry is Propelling Overall Market Growth

The frequency of broken bones and injured muscles are very common among athletes. However, longer resting periods can effectively sabotage the career of the athletes. Therefore, orthobiologics treatment is being suggested to them. This treatment is gaining huge traction in the sports industry. For instance, the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) has released a position statement on Principles for the Responsible Use of Regenerative Medicine in Sports Medicine, which includes orthobiologics as well.

Increasing Demand for Orthopedic Surgery is Driving Orthobiologics Market

The demand for orthopedic surgery is increasing at a high rate owing to the rising demand for the treatment of musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders. The favorable reimbursement policies in first-world countries and low-cost treatment in emerging economies are significantly influencing the demand for orthopedic surgery. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for orthobiologics in the forecast period.

Orthobiologics Market – By End-User

Based on end-user, the orthobiologics market is segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, & ambulatory care centers, research & academic institutes, dental clinics, and facilities. The hospitals, orthopedic clinics, & ambulatory care centers account for the largest market share. A key element contributing to the market share domination is the increasing acceptance of orthobiologic products in a wide range of spinal and reconstructive procedures conducted in hospitals. Furthermore, the availability of a wide range of orthobiologics products in hospitals also plays a crucial role in driving market growth.

Orthobiologics Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the orthobiologics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Because of its established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of innovative treatment procedures in healthcare institutions, North America dominates the orthobiologics industry. Furthermore, the presence of major industry competitors as well as advantageous reimbursement policies is important factors in driving market expansion. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

