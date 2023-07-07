India Medical Devices Market Revenue Statistics, Vital Challenges and Forecast Analysis By 2030

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the India Medical Devices Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The India Medical Devices Market study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the India Medical Devices Market.

market players, such as Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Baxter International, Danaher Corporation, General Electric, 3M Company, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corporation

India Medical Devices Market to Reach USD 124 Billion by 2028

India medical devices market is growing at a high CAGR because of the rising prevalence of various health conditions and increasing rate of hospital visits for in and outpatient treatment. Also, due to rapid innovations and increasing launches of technologically advanced medical devices in India

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm,Report Ocean, revealed that the India medical devices market was worth USD 15 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.40%, earning revenue of around USD 124.3 billion by the end of 2028. India Medical devices market is flourishing at a high rate owing to the rising prevalence of various health conditions and the increasing rate of hospital visits for in and outpatient treatment. Furthermore, rapid innovations and increasing launches of technologically advanced medical devices in India along with favorable government initiatives and funding towards boosting the adoption of medical devices are also propelling the growth of the overall market.

Expanding Government Investments and Initiatives

The government of India is taking various initiatives and significantly investing in improving and expanding the healthcare sector of the country. This also include acing the healthcare facilities such as hospitals with advanced medical devices to boost peoples accessibility to improved healthcare services. Various government initiatives such as Production Linked Incentives (PLI) Scheme for Medical Devices 2020 is playing significant role in boosting the accessibility to low-cost medical devices in the country, propelling the overall market growth.

Increasing a Number of Local Medical Device Manufacturers

India is significantly emerging as a major medical device manufacturers. Several local companies are emerging and offering wide range of medical devices for both professional as well as home care use. Companies such as Renalyx Health Systems, Medprime Technologies, Comofi Medtech, Molbio Diagnostics, Axio Biosolutions, Hearing Wellness Clinic, etc., have already established themselves as leading medical device manufacturers of the country. This is anticipated to drive the India medical device market growth in the forecast period.

India Medical Devices Market – By End-User

Based on end-user, the India medical devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and home-care. The hospital segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the expanding healthcare sector for infrastructure development and the increasing number of hospitals in the country. Furthermore, a large percentage of patients approaching hospitals for receiving medical treatment is also fueling the demand for medical devices in the hospitals. However, home care is projected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.

India Medical Devices Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the India medical devices market is segmented into North India, South India, East India and West India. South India dominates the India medical devices market owing to the strong healthcare sector in states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, etc. According to the fourth Health Index launched by Niti Aayog, Kerala emerged as the top-ranking state in terms of overall health performance among larger states, followed by Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Due to this, the demand for medical devices is very prominent in this region.

Market Segment:

By Device Type (Respiratory Care Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Orthopedic Devices, Ventilators, Anesthesia Monitoring Devices, Endoscopy Devices, Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices, Interventional Cardiology Devices, Diabetes Care Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Respiratory Care Devices, Dialysis Devices)

By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home-Care)

By Region(North India, South India, East India, West India)

Impact of COVID-19 on India Medical Devices Market

Unlike the rest of the segments of the healthcare industry that thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in India, the medical devices market was negatively impacted. Hospitals are the leading end-users of medical devices in India. However, the hospitals were overwhelmed by the COVID-19 affected patients due to which other out-patients were avoiding hospital visits. Furthermore, the purchasing power of hospitals was also directly affected during the pandemic. This resulted in a subsequent decline in the demand for India medical devices market.