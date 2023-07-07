Taiwan introduces tax plan to tackle high house prices

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government proposed a plan to revise property tax rates on Thursday (July 6) that will increase taxes for those who own multiple properties, and give single home owners a tax break.

Labelled “House Hoarding Tax 2.0,” the plan will increase the tax rate on unoccupied houses, surplus housing, rental properties, and others. The new tax rates are expected to impact 360,000 property owners, per CNA.

The plan increases the tax rate for unoccupied houses from between 1.5% and 3.6% to between 2% and 4.8%. Different bands somewhere in that spectrum will be applied to properties depending on their use, and local governments will decide what rate within those bands owners pay, according to market conditions.

The plan also seeks to change Taiwan’s household registration system to a nationwide register. This will close a tax loophole that allows owners to register multiple different households (i.e., records of property ownership) in different counties or cities throughout the country to take advantage of lower local tax rates.

On the other hand, those who own a single property that they live in will have their property taxes reduced from 1.2 to 1%. The tax rate will remain at 1.2% for those who own two to three properties, live in gated communities, or have purchased long-term leases.

The Ministry of Finance expects the lighter taxes will save 3.28 million households NT$2.44 billion (US$777 million) per year.

The plan will be submitted to Cabinet for review in September, after which it will pass to the legislature for debate. If it passes both of those stages, the new tax rates will take effect in 2025.

Experts are divided on the plan. Associate professor of Finance at Jingwen University of Science and Technology Chang Ting-hsuan (章定煊) told UDN he can see that property hoarders will pay slightly more tax, but does not believe more property will come on to the market because of it.

Liao Ting-hui (廖庭輝) of the Organization of Urban Reformers also questioned the ability of local authorities to set tax rates within the upper limits of the bands outlined by the plan. Liao said that because tax rates need to be submitted to locally elected members for approval, they are not likely to significantly increase due to fear of voter reprisal.

Conversely, retired professor of National Chengchi University’s land economics department Chang Chin-o (張金鶚) said that while it is likely to take some time for the plan to come into effect, he believes that it will eventually force vacant properties on to the market, and reduce the number of black market rentals. Chang said he would encourage local governments to take an active role in implementing the plan.

According to the Ministry of Finance, there were 525,925 unoccupied houses in Taiwan in 2022, and a report released by the Ministry of the Interior in 2021 pointed out a “serious property hoarding problem.” The report showed that property ownership among individual buyers was low, and that the number of legal entities (investment groups, trusts) buying houses in Taiwan was significant.

The same report showed that more than half of the legal entities buying property sold the same properties again within one year, compared to just under 10% for individual buyers.

According to a News Lens analysis published in May, Taiwan’s property prices are among the most expensive in the world — higher than Norway, Australia, the U.K., Japan, New Zealand, and the U.S.