AP Week in Pictures: North America

By Associated Press
2023/07/07 12:09
Ben Cohen, co-founder of the Ben & Jerry's ice cream company, sits blocking the entrance to the Department of Justice, as pink smoke is fanned by Jodi...
A pyrotechnics display is launched after a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (A...
Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge top north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
South African firefighters dance during a break in their morning meeting in Fox Creek, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Several countries, including...
Zoologist Kris Marshall sprays water to help an elephant keep cool from the heat at the Dallas Zoo in Dallas, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Oter...
Near a damaged sign, a utility pole lies in a parking lot on Friday, June 30, 2023, snapped off in derecho winds that hit Springfield, Ill., a day ear...
Drag queen Alexus Daniels is reflected in a mirror applying makeup, or "painting," at home in Coal Township, Pa., Saturday, May 6, 2023. Alexus is pre...
Guards stand on the steps of the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. A year after its sweeping gun rights r...
Rev. Shawn Freeman speaks during a prayer gathering at the site of Sunday's mass shooting in the Southern District of Baltimore, Monday, July 3, 2023....
Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of geography teacher and cross country coach Scott Beigel, is overcome with emotion as she talks to journalists about vi...
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in-law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in the El Paso Walmart mass shooting, breaks down in tear...
A woman sings during a prayer vigil at the Salt and Light church for the victims of a fatal shooting spree, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. ...
Party debris is strewn in the area of a mass shooting in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say several people were kill...
Competitive eater Adam Moran eats hot dogs during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island area of the Brook...
Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor is hit on the mask by a ball fouled off by Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki during the fourth inning of a baseball gam...
Children play in the Crown Fountain at Millennium Park in Chicago, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Confetti falls on the audience during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dw...
Fireworks burst above the National Mall, and from left, the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol building during Independence Da...

JUNE 30 - JULY 6, 2023

In a cloud of pink smoke, a co-founder of the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream company protests the prosecution of Julian Assange, mourners react to present and past mass shootings across the country, children and animals try to cool down amid a heat wave, and fireworks are launched to celebrate Independence Day.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

