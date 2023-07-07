7 taboos to avoid on Xiaoshu in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Friday (July 7) is Xiaoshu (小暑, minor heat) on the lunisolar calendar, and folk custom expert Yang Teng-kei (楊登嵙) has listed seven taboos traditionally observed by Taiwanese on this day.

The lunisolar calendar's 24 solar terms are distinguished by the sun's exposure to the earth and Xiaoshu is the 11th. Since the earth rotates 360 degrees around the sun for a year, a solar term corresponds to every 15 degrees of rotation.

Yang said that on Xiaoshu, the Chinese zodiac signs that should take extra precautions are rabbits, horses, rams, and boars, with minor colds and minor ailments particularly noticeable during this time. He advised that it is important to take measures to prevent diseases related to the spleen, stomach, intestines, and digestive system.

During this period, Yang said that taking more rest and recuperation is essential to maintain good health. It is also advisable to avoid strenuous physical activities as they may increase the risk of sprains and injuries.

Yang shared the following recommended taboos to ensure good fortune and health on Xiaoshu per TVBS:

1. Avoid taking tonics too early

He explained that, based on theories of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), if medicinal tonics are taken too early in the day, excessive internal "heat" generated will be difficult to dissipate or the heat that had gradually subsided will come back again. In either case, any existing ailments could worsen.

2. Avoid consuming cold drinks

Many people like to drink cold drinks or eat ice cream and other ice products to cool off, but Yang reminds the public that this will not reduce the TCM element of "fire," and instead could inflict harm on the body. Yang advised people to avoid consuming foods that could cause physical discomfort.

3. Avoid exposure to the sun

Due to the high outdoor temperatures during Xiaoshu, Yang said that if people are exposed to the sun for a long period of time, they may suffer symptoms such as dehydration and heat stroke. Therefore, he suggested that it is best to wear light and comfortable clothing with sweat-absorbing and heat-dissipating properties.

He also advised wearing a hat for sun protection when going out, and to opt for light-colored clothing as much as possible. Do not wear black, which is easy to absorb heat, cautioned Yang.

4. Avoid sitting under air conditioner for too long

Yang said the air conditioner is the main culprit of colds. Its cooling effect can bring comfort to the body, but it also brings opportunities for cold germs to invade the body.

Therefore, Yang recommends that people do not expose themselves directly to an air conditioner for too long on Xiaoshu.

5. Avoid heavy labor

The climate is hot on Xiaoshu, and the human body consumes a lot of energy. Yang suggested that the public should follow the health preservation principle of "less activity and more rest" to avoid excessive expenditure of yang chi (陽氣, yang energy).

It is important to maintain a regular daily routine and ensure an adequate amount of sleep. It is also crucial to strike a balance between work and rest.

When engaging in physical exercise, it is important to control the intensity and avoid overexertion, said Yang.

6. Avoid staying up late

Yang Dengyu said that in the summer heat, the temperature is high, the humidity is high, the weather is stuffy and hot, and the air pressure is low. Individuals who have residual symptoms of myocarditis are prone to bradycardia (slow heart rate), chest tightness, and shortness of breath.

To maintain good health, it is important to prioritize going to bed early and getting up early, and avoid staying up late, advised Yang.

7. Meditate, avoid excitement

The weather in Xiaoshu is hot, so it is easy to be restless, irritable, prone to sleepiness, and less energetic. In terms of maintaining good health and well-being, it is important to consider the relationship between the seasons and the corresponding organs and take care of the heart.

According to TCM theory, maintaining a calm and peaceful mind through meditation can alleviate tension and promote a cheerful mood, as well as harmonize the flow of qi and blood. Excessive excitement can be harmful to the heart.