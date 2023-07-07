Schwarber, Turner lift Phillies to 3-1 win, send Rays to season-high 5th loss in row

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner had RBI singles in the 11th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay with a 3-1 victory Thursday night that extended the Rays' losing streak to a season-high five.

Schwarber had a go-ahead hit from one knee against Ryan Thompson (1-2), the eighth Tampa Bay pitcher on a bullpen day, and Turner followed with another single.

Matt Strahm (3-3) worked two hitless innings for Philadelphia, which has won 12 straight road games, one shy of the team record set in 1976. The Phillies also had a 12-game run that spanned the 1887-88 seasons.

“Not a single guy in here needs a measuring stick,” Strahm said. “We know what we got. We know what we're capable of. We've just got to keep playing good ball.”

Philadelphia has won 22 of 29 overall.

“They're a good club, they are, but we're pretty good, too,” Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said.

Tampa Bay was swept at home for the first time this season. The Rays are 34-13 at Tropicana Field after losing seven of its last 11 there.

“Things are not coming easy,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Rays pitchers struck out 13, walked none, and gave up just four hits through 10 innings. The AL-best Rays, who got a homer from Isaac Paredes, are 6-11 over their last 17 games.

Darick Hall went deep for the Phillies, who also have an 12-game interleague winning streak.

Philadelphia starter Cristopher Sánchez gave up one run and four hits in matching his career-high six innings. The left-hander spent six years in Tampa Bay's minor league system before his trade to the Phillies in November 2019.

“Sanchez got into a good rhythm, and then their bullpen came in and was pretty electric all the way to the very end with Strahm,” Cash said.

Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel ran his scoreless run to 12 innings with a perfect ninth

Hall opened the scoring with a one-out solo drive in the fifth that ended Jake Diekman's scoreless streak at 13 2/3 innings. It was Hall's first home run since last Aug. 16.

Paredes tied it in the fifth with his 15th homer.

Tampa Bay had runners on the corners with two outs in the eighth, but Jose Alvarado wiggled out of the jam by getting a liner to right from Wander Franco in an 11-pitch at-bat.

“It was a good battle,” Thomson said.

Rays opener Shawn Armstrong allowed three hits over three scoreless innings. Kevin Kelly ran his scoreless streak to 19 1/3 innings with a hitless sixth and seventh. His career-opening homerless stretch reached 40 2/3 innings, second longest by a Rays rookie.

Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper went 0 for 5, including three strikeouts, and had his stretch of multiple-hit games end at five.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Ace Shane McClanahan threw three pitches off a bullpen mound after extending his throwing in the outfield from 10-14 minutes. The lefty is expected to return to start against Kansas City on July 16.

THE LEADERS

Tampa Bay will host Atlanta in a three-game series between the teams with the best two records Friday night. The Braves have won 18 of their last 20 games.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (7-4) will face Florida RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-7) on Friday night.

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-2) and Braves RHP Charlie Morton (8-6) square off Friday night.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports