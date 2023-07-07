Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/07/07 10:08
Children play in the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nep...
South Korean singer PSY, bottom center, performs during his concert "Summer Swag 2023" at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 3...
A Kashmiri man cools off at a stream on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The entire pl...
A woman uses a long-sleeve shirt to shield from the sun as she walks at an outdoor shopping mall on a sweltering day in Beijing, Thursday, July 6, 202...
Passengers on a boat tour take photos of a light display underneath a bridge along an urban waterway in Beijing, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark...
The super moon illuminates the clouds in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, late Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Motorists ride through a rain in Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 2, 2023. India's monsoon season runs June to September. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Netherlands' Twan Wiltenburg blocks the ball against Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League leg in Manila, Philippines on Thursday July 6, 2023...
A member of the Philippines navy peers through binoculars aboard BRP Tarlac landing ship Friday, June 30, 2023, off the shore of Calayan Island, north...

Children play in the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nep...

South Korean singer PSY, bottom center, performs during his concert "Summer Swag 2023" at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 3...

A Kashmiri man cools off at a stream on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The entire pl...

A woman uses a long-sleeve shirt to shield from the sun as she walks at an outdoor shopping mall on a sweltering day in Beijing, Thursday, July 6, 202...

Passengers on a boat tour take photos of a light display underneath a bridge along an urban waterway in Beijing, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark...

The super moon illuminates the clouds in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, late Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Motorists ride through a rain in Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 2, 2023. India's monsoon season runs June to September. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Netherlands' Twan Wiltenburg blocks the ball against Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League leg in Manila, Philippines on Thursday July 6, 2023...

A member of the Philippines navy peers through binoculars aboard BRP Tarlac landing ship Friday, June 30, 2023, off the shore of Calayan Island, north...

June 30-July 6, 2023

A Kashmiri man cools off in a stream on a hot summer day, a woman uses a shirt to shield herself from the sun on a sweltering day in Beijing, children play in the mud in Nepal, and South Korean singer PSY performs at a concert in Seoul.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com