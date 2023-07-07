Taiwan issues 17 heat alerts, Greater Taipei to sizzle at 38 C

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Friday (July 7) issued heat alerts for 17 counties and cities with Greater Taipei and eastern Taiwan expected to hit 38 Celsius, foehn winds likely in Taitung County, and the ultraviolet index predicted to reach excessive to dangerous levels around noon.

The CWB said the Pacific high-pressure system is still strong and coupled with the warm air brought by southwestern winds, the weather in all areas will continue to be sunny and hot, with high temperatures reaching above 35 or 36 C. Due to the influence of the terrain, temperatures in areas north of Taoyuan City and the East Rift Valley may exceed 37 C.

Greater Taipei and East Taiwan may also have local extreme high temperatures of 38 C, while in Taitung County, there is a possibility of foehn winds — dry, hot, downslope winds — forming. The CWB reminded the public that because the UV index around noon may reach excessive to dangerous levels, the public is urged to wear sunscreen and protective clothing and drink plenty of water when going out.

The CWB issued an orange alert for a daily maximum temperature of 38 C in Taipei City, New Taipei City, Hualien County, Taitung County. Also under the orange alert are Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County, where the maximum daily temperature will hit 36 C for the third day in a row.

The CWB issued a yellow alert for Hsinchu County, Nantou County, Chiayi County, and Yilan County, where the daily maximum temperature will climb to 36 C.