Blind Bolts Market Research Report 2023 Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2031

Our research study on the global Blind Bolts market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Blind Bolts market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global blind bolts market size was US$ 3,791.9 million in 2021. The global blind bolts market is forecast to grow to US$ 5,751.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A blind bolt is a fastener used to increase strength and performance over time. Blind bolts are made of a steel pin, collar, and sleeve. These are installed from one side of the materials to develop a tight seal that secures the bolt.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing infrastructure and industrial market investments have improved the foundation for the growth of engineering and machines. In addition, growing construction activities are expected to fuel the growth of the global blind bolts market in the coming years.

The market for blind bolts is expanding as a result of the rising demand for tools, bolts, and fasteners in important areas. Further, the expansion of engineering and the mechanical sector is expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the market.

Growing investments by government bodies in infrastructural development will bolster market growth. On the flip side, fluctuating currency exchange rates may limit the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific blind bolts market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the contribution of developing economies like China, India, Japan, etc. China is the largest market in the Asia-Pacific region due to growing government spending in infrastructure development.

North America is the second-fastest-growing blind bolts market after Asia-Pacific. The production and advancement in numerous end-use industries, including construction, automotive, aerospace, and machinery, is the main source of blind bolt demand in North America. Blind bolt demand is rising as a result of the growing aerospace and automotive industries in this region. As a result, the market may witness potential growth in these two regions.

Leading Players

• 3V Fasteners Company Inc.

• ELITE Fasteners, Inc.

• Henry Venables Product Ltd.

• Kwikbolt Limited

• Arconic Corporation

• PCC Fasteners

• Precision Castparts Corp.

• Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

• TriMas Corporation

• BMB Fasteners

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global blind bolts market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Diameter, Grade, Application, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

• Heavy Duty

• Thin Wall

By Diameter Outlook

• M8

• M10

• M12

• M16

• Others

By Grade Outlook

• Grade 8.8

• Grade 10.9

• Grade 316

By Application Outlook

• Construction

• Railway

• Aerospace

• Marine

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

