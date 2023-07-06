Coconut Milk Market Size, by In-depth Analysis of Revenue Forecast and Competitive Landscape 2023-2031 | (CAGR) of 15.9%

Our research study on the global Coconut Milk market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Coconut Milk market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global coconut milk market size was US$ 1.0 billion in 2021. The global coconut milk market is forecast to grow to US$ 4.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Products made with coconut milk provide a variety of health benefits. Coconut milk can help prevent anemia. It is a great source of calcium, zinc, iron, fiber, and magnesium. Additionally, it has advantages for cardiovascular health, bone health, immune system strength, weight loss, and allergen-free qualities.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the coconut milk market, owing to the rising incidents of lactose intolerant cases. In addition, growing awareness about the health benefits of coconut milk may amplify the growth of the market during the study period. The market may also witness various growth opportunities due to the increasing range of people suffering from obesity and lactose intolerance. Apart from that, other factors like high disposable income and an increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle will accelerate the growth of the coconut milk market during the study period.

Factors Influencing the Market

Consumers are actively interested in their health and fitness. Consumers who are active and concerned about their health now prefer natural energy drinks over those that contain caffeine and sugar. Coconut milk has low calories and low levels of lipids and carbohydrates. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the market during the study period.

The medicinal qualities of coconut milk, combined with the rising cases of lactose intolerance, obesity, anemia, diabetes, etc., will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising disposable income and growing awareness about the health benefits of coconut milk will also contribute to the market growth. On the flip side, the stagnant or slight decline in production of coconut may act as a significant restraint in the market growth during the study period.

Leading Players

• McCormick & Company Inc.

• Dabur India Ltd.

• Thai Agri Foods Public Co. Ltd

• Thai Coconut Public Company

• Goya Foods Inc.

• Celebes Coconut Corp.

• Vita Coco

• Danone SA

• Pureharvest

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global coconut milk market segmentation focuses on Packaging Type, Category, End-Users, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Packaging Type Outlook

• Plastic Bottles

• Tetra Packs

• Cans

By Category Outlook

• Organic

• Conventional

By End-Users Outlook

• Household

• Food Services

• Catering Services

• Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

• Direct Distribution

• Retail Distribution

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Convenience Stores

• Retail Pharmacies

• E-commerce

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Coconut Milk Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Coconut Milk market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Coconut Milk Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Coconut Milk market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

