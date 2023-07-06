“Advancing Cardiac Care: Exploring the Dynamic Landscape of Cardiac Biomarkers Market [+CAGR – 12%]”,

Market Overview:
The cardiac biomarkers market refers to the segment of the healthcare industry that focuses on the detection and measurement of specific substances in the blood to assess cardiac health. These biomarkers are used for diagnosing and monitoring various cardiovascular conditions, including heart attacks, heart failure, and other cardiac diseases. The market encompasses a wide range of biomarker tests and assay kits used in clinical laboratories and point-of-care settings.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Value CAGR (2022 to 2032)
|12%
|Market Size (2022)
|US$ 11.8 Billion
|Market Size (2032)
|US$ 35.6 Billion
|Top World 3 Countries Marketing Share
|Europe – 30%; South Korea – 20%; United States -15%
Key Takeaways:
- The cardiac biomarkers market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally.
- Biomarker tests play a crucial role in the early detection, diagnosis, risk stratification, and monitoring of cardiac conditions, enabling timely interventions and improved patient outcomes.
- The market offers a diverse range of biomarkers, including troponins, natriuretic peptides, creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), and myoglobin, each with specific diagnostic and prognostic value.
- Technological advancements, such as the development of high-sensitivity assays and point-of-care testing devices, have facilitated rapid and accurate cardiac biomarker analysis.
- Integration of cardiac biomarkers with other diagnostic modalities, such as imaging and genetic testing, is enhancing the precision and personalized management of cardiac diseases.
Top 5 Trends Propelling Sales
The top 5 trends that are propelling sales in the cardiac biomarkers market are:
- Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases
- Technological advancements in cardiac biomarkers
- Rising demand for POC cardiac testing kits
- Growing awareness about the benefits of cardiac biomarkers
- Favorable reimbursement policies
Quarterly Update
The cardiac biomarkers market has been performing well in recent quarters. In the first quarter of 2023, the market grew by 12% year-over-year. This growth was driven by the increasing demand for cardiac biomarkers in the United States and Europe.
BPS Value – Year wise in % table format
The following table shows the BPS value of the cardiac biomarkers market in different years:
|Year
|BPS Value (%)
|2022
|100
|2023
|114
Largest and Fastest Growing Market
The United States is the largest market for cardiac biomarkers, followed by Europe and China. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for cardiac biomarkers in the coming years.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
The cardiac biomarkers market offers a number of key benefits for stakeholders, including:
- Increased efficiency in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases
- Improved patient outcomes
- Reduced healthcare costs
- Increased research and development opportunities
Recent Development
Some of the recent developments in the cardiac biomarkers market include:
- The launch of new cardiac biomarkers by leading players
- The development of new POC cardiac testing kits
- The increasing adoption of cardiac biomarkers in emerging markets
Key Market Segments:
Type
- Myoglobin
- Troponin
- BNP and NT-proBNP
- CK-MB
- Other Types
Indication
- Myocardial Infarction
- Acute Coronary Syndrome
- Congestive Heart Failure
- Other Indications
Location of Testing
- Point of Care Testing
- Laboratory Testing
Top Key Players in Cardiac Biomarkers Market
- Abbott
- Siemens Healthineers
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Danaher Corporation
- Biomérieux SA
- Creative Diagnostics
- Life Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson, and Company
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Other Key Players
