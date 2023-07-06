Here Is What You Need to Know About Meta’s Latest Threads App

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has launched an app called Threads, which is positioned as a direct challenge to Twitter. Threads is described as a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram and offers a separate space for real-time updates and public conversations.

The app went live on Apple and Google Android app stores, and within the first seven hours, it attracted 10 million sign-ups. Notable early users of Threads include celebrities like chef Gordon Ramsay, pop star Shakira, and actor Jack Black.

Threads is seen as Meta’s attempt to take advantage of Twitter’s weakened state following a series of chaotic decisions made by owner Elon Musk. The app shares similarities with Twitter, both in terms of layout and product description.

Here are a few features of the meta’s latest app:

Integration with Instagram: Meta Threads is linked to users’ Instagram accounts, allowing them to easily log in using their Instagram credentials. This integration enables users to maintain their usernames, followers, and verification status from Instagram.

Posting text, photos, and videos: Users can create short posts or updates on Threads with a maximum limit of 500 characters. They can include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length . This feature allows users to share a wide range of content with their followers and engage in conversations.

Real-time conversations: Threads provides a platform for real-time conversations, allowing users to engage with others in discussions. Users can reply to posts, like them, and participate in conversations with other users. This feature promotes interactive and engaging interactions within the app.

Customizable feed: The Threads feed includes posts from people and accounts that users follow on Instagram or Threads. Additionally, the feed may include recommendations for undiscovered content. This personalized feed allows users to discover new content and engage with posts from their preferred accounts.

Filtering options: Threads offers the ability to filter specific words from the feed. Users can customize their feed by filtering out certain words or content that they do not want to see . This feature allows users to curate their experience and focus on the content they find most relevant.

To use Meta Threads, follow these steps:

Download and install the app: Meta Threads is available for download on the App Store for iOS devices and Google Play Store for Android devices . Visit the respective app store on your device and search for “Meta Threads” to find and download the app .

Log in with Instagram: Launch the Meta Threads app and click on “Log in with Instagram”. If you already have the Instagram app installed on your device, Threads will automatically log you in. If you don’t have the Instagram app installed, you may be prompted to install it..

Customize your profile: After logging in, you can set up your profile on Meta Threads. This may involve adding a profile picture, bio, and other relevant information to personalize your account.

Post updates: Meta Threads allows you to publish short text updates, links, photos, and videos. You can create posts of up to 500 characters. Additionally, you can share photos and videos that are up to five minutes long. Use the available options in the app to compose and publish your posts.

Engage in conversations: Threads offers real-time conversations and the ability to engage with other users. You can reply to posts, like them, and participate in discussions. Explore the app to discover conversations, follow other users, and interact with the content that interests you.

Meta Threads presents an intriguing option for users looking for a different social media experience, with its focus on text-based conversations and real-time updates. Its success will depend on user adoption and how well it addresses the needs and preferences of the user base.