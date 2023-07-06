Regenerative Agriculture Market to Accumulate Value of US$ 31.6 billion by 2032-end: Market.us

The regenerative agriculture market refers to the growing sector that focuses on sustainable farming practices aimed at restoring and improving the health of the soil, ecosystems, and communities. It is a holistic approach that goes beyond traditional organic farming methods and aims to enhance the overall vitality of the agricultural systems.

Regenerative agriculture emphasizes soil health as a foundational principle. It encourages practices such as cover cropping, crop rotation, minimal tillage, and the use of compost and organic matter to enhance soil fertility and structure. These practices not only increase the yield and quality of crops but also promote water retention, reduce erosion, and sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Market Insights

In 2022, the Global Regenerative Agriculture Market was valued at USD 8.8 billion and will be predicted to reach US$ 31.6 billion by 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 14%.

The market for regenerative agriculture has been gaining momentum as consumers and farmers recognize the importance of sustainable and environmentally friendly food production. There is a growing demand for regeneratively grown products, including fruits, vegetables, grains, and livestock. Consumers are increasingly seeking out these products due to their perceived health benefits, lower environmental impact, and support for local communities.

In addition to consumer demand, governments and organizations around the world are promoting regenerative agriculture through various initiatives, policies, and financial incentives. This has further fueled the growth of the market by encouraging farmers to adopt regenerative practices and providing support for their transition.

The regenerative agriculture market encompasses a wide range of stakeholders, including farmers, food companies, retailers, certification agencies, and research organizations. It offers opportunities for innovation and collaboration, as farmers experiment with new techniques and technologies, and companies develop sustainable supply chains and market regeneratively produced goods.

Overall, the regenerative agriculture market represents a promising shift towards a more sustainable and resilient food system. It offers economic, environmental, and social benefits, making it an important solution for addressing challenges such as soil degradation, climate change, and food security. As awareness and demand continue to grow, the market is expected to expand and drive positive change in the agricultural industry.

Country Wise Insights

Country 2022 – Revenue Share (%) The United States 10 Germany 05 Australia 10 Japan 05 North America – Europe 20 United Kingdom 05

Country Growth Rate CAGR (%) India 10 China 15 South Korea 20

Key Players

Kiss the Ground

Alter Eco Americas, Inc

Bluebird Grain Farms

Cargill, Inc

CIBO Technologies

Continuum Ag

EcoFarm

Grounded South Africa

Nestle S.A

New Life Tree Syrups

White Oak Pastures

La Delia Verde Farm

Rodale Institute

ReNature

Savory Network

Regen AG

Market Segments

Based on Practice

Aquaculture

Holistic Planned Grazing

Agroecology

Agroforestry

Biochar

Pasture Cropping

Silvopasture

Based on Application

Carbon Sequestration

Nutrient Cycling

Biodiversity

Other Application

