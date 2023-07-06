Digital Identity Solutions Market is Predicted to Gain US$ 131.6 billion at 17.2% CAGR by 2032, States Market.us

The digital identity solutions market refers to the industry that provides technology and services for managing and authenticating the digital identities of individuals and organizations. This market has gained significant traction in recent years due to the increasing need for secure and seamless digital transactions, the rise of remote work and online services, and the growing concern for data privacy and cybersecurity.

In 2022, the Global Digital Identity Solutions Market was valued at US$ 28 Billion and will reach US$ 131.6 billion by 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.2 %.

Country Wise Revenue Share (2022) %

Country 2022 – Revenue Share (%) The United States 25 North America 50

Key Takeaways:

The digital identity solutions market is experiencing robust growth due to the increasing adoption of digital transformation initiatives across industries. The market is driven by the need for secure and efficient online transactions, identity verification, and access management. Key players in the market offer a range of solutions, including biometric authentication, multi-factor authentication, identity and access management (IAM), and blockchain-based identity solutions. Cloud-based digital identity solutions are gaining prominence due to their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of implementation. The market is witnessing collaborations and partnerships between technology providers and government agencies to develop robust identity verification systems.

Country Wise Growth Rate (CAGR %)

Country Growth Rate CAGR (%) India 10 China 15 South Korea 20 Canada 5 Mexico 10

Largest and Fastest Growing Market:

The largest market for digital identity solutions is North America, primarily driven by the presence of major technology players, stringent regulatory requirements, and the high adoption of digital services. Europe also holds a significant share of the market due to the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other privacy regulations.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for digital identity solutions. Factors such as the rapid digitization of economies, the increasing adoption of e-commerce and online banking, and government initiatives promoting digital services contribute to the market’s growth in this region.

Larger Role In Digital identity solutions plays a crucial role in various sectors:

Financial Services: Banks and financial institutions rely on digital identity solutions for secure customer onboarding, fraud prevention, and compliance with regulatory requirements such as Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML). Healthcare: Digital identity solutions help healthcare organizations securely manage patient identities, enable secure access to medical records, and facilitate telehealth services. E-commerce and Retail: Digital identity solutions are essential for verifying customer identities, preventing fraud in online transactions, and delivering personalized shopping experiences. Government and Public Sector: Governments use digital identity solutions for citizen identification, secure access to government services, and ensure the integrity of digital voting systems. Education: Digital identity solutions play a role in student identification, securing access to educational resources, and verifying qualifications and certifications.

Key Market Segments

Component

Solutions

Services

Identity Type

Biometric

Non-Biometric

Solution Type

Identity Verification

Authentication Single-factor Authentication Multi-factor Authentication

Identity Lifecycle Management

Other Solution Types

Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

End-Use Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Other End-Use Industries

