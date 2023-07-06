Alexa
India representative bids farewell to Taiwan

Gourangalal Das feels 'very lucky' to have served in Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/06 18:46
India-Taipei Association Director-General Gourangalal Das. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — India-Taipei Association (ITA) Director-General Gourangalal Das on Thursday (July 6) recounted the highlights of his three years as the India representative in Taiwan at the National Central Library.

In a final farewell address, Das said he was “very lucky” to be able to serve in Taiwan. He added he was fortunate to see bilateral trade grow to a record high of nearly US$10 billion (NT$312 billion) in three years.

Taiwan has made the world a better place, he said.

The representative said that although the pandemic slowed down bilateral exchanges such as tourism and trade, the ITA is finding new ways to resume them. He mentioned the partnerships in startups in various fields, including ICT.

Das described his time in Taiwan as full of “pure delights,” saying that he has had enough Taiwanese fruits, bubble tea, and Kavalan whiskey “to last a lifetime.” He also said he witnessed Taiwan’s shrimp-catching craze and Mid-Autumn Festival barbecue culture.

Das said he will keep and cherish the friendships he made in Taiwan forever and that he is “happy and thankful” to be able to say a final goodbye to everyone.

Das is expected to leave Taiwan this summer.
