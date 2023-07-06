Vendor-Neutral Archive and PACS Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market | Agfa Healthcare NV, Dell Technologies Inc.

The Global Vendor-Neutral Archive and PACS report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. With the help of VNA technology, photos and documents can be saved in a uniform format. With the use of PACS technology, pictures from many modalities can be conveniently stored and accessed at little cost. The growing calls for the adoption of medical image archiving and high-level interaction with the industry for Electronic Health Records (EHR) have led to the adoption of Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS across the forecast period. For Instance: as per Statista in 2022, the image archiving and communication system (PACS) and related gadgets had sales worth roughly 56.2 billion Japanese yen in Japan during the fiscal year 2020. Since most hospitals across the country have already installed relevant systems and technology, the industry was predicted to remain relatively stable in the years to come.

Also, the growing use of EHR and health IT and Big data explosion in the healthcare sector are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, the influence of long-term data availability on service providers’ choices may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing calls for the adoption of medical image archiving and high-level interaction with the industry for Electronic Health Records (EHR). Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing use of EHR and health IT and Big data explosion in the healthcare sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Agfa Healthcare NV

Dell Technologies Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

IBM Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lexmark International Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Novarad Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Imaging Modality:

Angiography

Mammography

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Other Imaging Modalities

By Type:

PACS

VNA Software

By Mode of Delivery:

On-Site (Premise)

Hybrid

Cloud-hosted

By Usage Model:

Single Department

Multiple Departments

Multiple Sites

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

