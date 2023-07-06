Alexa
Taiwan’s PSMC to build 12-inch wafer fab in Japan

PSMC is looking at 3 or 4 possible sites for new Japanese facility

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/06 16:27
(Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (PSMC) on Wednesday (July 5) said that it will build a 12-inch wafer fab in Japan.

PSMC said that it will partner with SBI Holdings Inc. (SBI) to set up the fab as Japan looks to strengthen its domestic chip industry. The agreement was signed in Tokyo by PSMC Chair Frank Huang (黃崇仁) and Kitao Yoshitaka, chair, president, and CEO of SBI, according to a PSMC press release.

The two companies will set up a company to carry out fab planning and construction. Kitao said the new company will aid in planning and fundraising, including lobbying for government subsidies, and will help PSMC find a location for the plant, according to Reuters.

PSMC is looking at three or four possible sites, while chip production could start two years after construction begins, Reuters cited Kitao as saying.

Meanwhile, Huang said that PSMC is the only pure-play foundry with both memory and logic process capabilities. He added that PSMC will focus on growing AI edge computing and bolster Japan’s domestic IC supply chain by developing 22/28nm above processes and wafer on wafer 3D stacking technologies.

The announced partnership comes as Japan pushes to increase domestic chip production by providing billions of dollars in subsidies to foreign chipmakers to get them to build or expand production to ensure its carmakers and tech companies have access to semiconductors amid growing demand globally, Reuters said.
