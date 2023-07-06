Bronchodilators Market Trends for 2023 Insights and Analysis

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Bronchodilators Market is valued at approximately USD 33.78 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A bronchodilator is a type of drug that relaxes the muscles in the lungs (bronchi) airway passageways and widens them to make breathing easier. They enhance airflow within the lungs and lessen resistance in the respiratory tract. Additionally, bronchodilators are utilized to lessen pulmonary mucus. These medications are taken by patients with respiratory conditions using inhalers or nebulizers. Inhalation bronchodilators additionally influence mucociliary clearance. By relaxing the muscles in the lungs and enlarging the airways, bronchodilators are employed in the treatment of obstructive lung disorders (bronchi). The growing awareness regarding the treatment of lung diseases, increasing geriatric population, coupled with the rise in number of smokers are the primary factors that are fostering the market demand across the globe.

The rising prevalence of lung diseases is acting as a chief driving factor for the growth of the global market. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) lists respiratory disease infections as the third leading cause of mortality, accounting for around 3 million deaths per year (or 6% of all fatalities worldwide), with nearly 90% of COPD fatalities occurring in individuals over 70 from low- and middle-income nations. Also, it is estimated that 262 million people worldwide have asthma, which typically affects youngsters. Thus, the high incidences of various respiratory and lung diseases are augmenting the market demand at a substantial rate. Moreover, the heightened pollution levels globally, as well as the growing R&D investments related to bronchodilators are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the adverse effects of bronchodilators and long approval times and stringent regulations are hindering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bronchodilators Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing awareness regarding the treatment of COPD, asthma, and other chronic respiratory disorders, along with the rising number of government initiatives. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the high presence of respiratory disorder patient pool, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rise in demand for bronchodilators in the pharmaceutical sector across the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG.

Pfizer Inc.

SANOFI

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vectura Group Plc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Indication:

Asthma

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Others

By Drug Type:

Sympathomimetics

Anticholinergics

Phosphodiesterase Inhibitor

Combination Drugs

By Route Of Administration:

Oral

Injection

Inhaler

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

