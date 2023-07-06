Leukapheresis Market Segmentation Analysis for 2023 Understanding Your Customers

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Leukapheresis Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Leukapheresis is used in the treatment of leukaemia or patients with high white blood cells. White blood cell levels in hematopoietic cells, such as persistent leukaemias, may be high enough to result in leukostasis. Changes in eyesight, shortness of breath due to less effective oxygen exchange, and other organ systems may be affected by this. Leukapheresis can therefore be carried out to collect the patient’s blood cells for a subsequent transplant. Rarely is leukapheresis-which is typically for granulocytes-performed during the blood donation process. The key factors driving the market growth are the rising number of blood donations and increasing demand for leukopaks in clinical research that is anticipated to create a lucrative demand for the market during forecast period.

Also, the growing incidence of leukemia is propelling the lucrative demand for the market. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that there were around 437,033 new cases of leukaemia worldwide in 2018 and that there were 309,006 leukemia-related deaths. Additionally, the rising number of blood donations is anticipated to drive market growth. The demand for blood and blood products is growing every year in many regions – particularly low- and middle-income countries. Blood and blood products assist intricate medical and surgical procedures, extend the lives of patients with life-threatening diseases, and improve their quality of life. The American National Red Cross 2020 estimates that around 21 million blood components are transplanted annually in the U.S. However, leukapheresis for pediatric patients creates a lucrative opportunity for the market. Also, the high cost of Therapeutic Leukapheresis stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Leukapheresis Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the presence of key players, rising prevalence of leukemia, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rise in prevalence of leukemia in this region, technological advancements, and rise in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles which would create lucrative growth prospects for the Leukapheresis market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Haemonetics Corporation (US)

Terumo BCT (US)

Macopharma SA (France)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

Guangzhou Daji Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

MEDICA S.p.A (Italy)

PuriBlood Medical Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Beijing ZKSK Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product Type

Leukapheresis Devices

Leukapheresis Disposables

By Application:

Research Applications

Therapeutic Applications

By End-User:

Hospitals & Transfusion Centers

Component Providers & Blood Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

