Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market Trends What You Need to Know to Stay Ahead

The most recent research study on the global “Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Therapeutic therapies using bariatric endoscopy to combat obesity, which affects millions of people worldwide and has now become a global pandemic, are steadily has become the preferred option in a variety of healthcare settings. Devices for suturing and stapling are mostly used in medical procedures related to GERD and obesity. The primary benefit is that these devices’ implementation allows for minimally invasive clinical treatments. Due to significant advancements, clinical trials and treatments have traditionally advanced at a slower rate than in recent years. For endoscopic procedures, physicians frequently use endoluminal suturing devices, which are used to put thick sutures in the intended area with the aid of flexible sutures. A tiny, specialized suturing device used in endoscopic surgery that has flexibility. Endoluminal suturing devices provide a higher rate of recovery and satisfy demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, which improves patient experience and results in faster recovery times, fewer hospital visits, and shorter stays in hospitals. The acceptability of endoluminal suturing devices has also been aided by the use of advanced instruments. The key factors driving the market growth are rising minimally invasive operations, growing demand for surgeries, and growing cases of chronic diseases.

The increasing number of surgical procedures globally is creating a lucrative demand for the market during forecast period. Open surgeries, endoscopy, abdominal surgeries, and other gastrointestinal surgeries frequently use endoluminal suturing devices. The affordability and accessibility of surgical treatment have improved over time, which has resulted in a large increase in the number of surgical procedures involving suturing devices. The demand for cutting-edge surgical equipment, including suturing devices, has expanded further as a result of the rising prevalence of lifestyle illnesses and the ensuing increase in surgical procedures. According to Statista, in 2019, the minimally invasive surgery market globally was valued at USD 20.5 billion and it is anticipated to reach USD 44.04 billion by 2030. Also, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 235 million major surgeries were performed annually over the world in 2019. Additionally, rising adoption of outpatient surgeries is creating a lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, the difficulties of using the devices and high cost of Endoluminal Suturing Devices stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the presence of large patient pool for surgery and favorable reimbursement policies in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as government concentration on improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing number of population prone to chronic disease and infectious diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Endoluminal Suturing Devices market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Cook Group Incorporated

USGI Medical

Ovesco Endoscopy AG

Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A.

ErgoSuture

Sutrue Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Application:

Bariatric Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Surgery

Other Surgeries

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

