Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Growth Drivers in 2023 Opportunities for Startups

The most recent research study on the global “Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 3.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Optic Nerve Disorders can be defined as patterns of vision loss that are generally caused by developmental disorders or acquired disorders. Moreover, damage to an optic nerve or its pathways to the brain causes, loss of vision. There are different types of disorders that affect the optic nerve, including Coloboma of optic nerve, Glaucoma, Idiopathic intracranial hypertension, Neuromyelitis optica, Optic nerve atrophy, Optic nerve drusen, Optic nerve pit, Optic neuritis, Septo-optic dysplasia, and Toxic amblyopia (nutritional amblyopia) among others. The increasing incidence of glaucoma and growing number of aging populations are key factors driving the market growth.

The rising number of geriatric individuals is contributing towards the growth of the Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market. According to the World Bank Group, the world’s old population was 727 million in 2020, and it is predicted to treble over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 billion in 2050. Another important component driving space is growing incidences of glaucoma. For instance – World Glaucoma Association – in 2020, globally around 79.6 million individuals were affected by glaucoma in 2020, and as per projections, this number is likely to increase to 111.8 million individuals in 2040. Also, growing expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and rising healthcare spending would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to factors such as increase in healthcare spending by the governments of nations in these regions and rise in awareness about optic nerve disorders. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and presence of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Limited

Allergan Plc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Bionure Farma, S.L.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

AdvaCarePharma

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Treatment Type

Pharmacological

Surgery

By Indication

Optic Neuritis

Glaucoma

Congenital Optic Atrophy

Optic Neuropathy

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

