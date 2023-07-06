Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices Market The Future of Consumer Needs Forecasting Products until 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Minimally invasive neurosurgical devices are those utilized in neurosurgery. With the aid of this device, healing time is quickened, and the size of the required incision is constrained. These instruments are frequently created and used by neurosurgery specialists and are normally relatively small for extremely precise surgeries. Minimally invasive neurosurgical devices are any less traumatic method than open surgery used for the same purpose, and they are redefining surgery. In minimally invasive neurosurgery (MIS) procedures, which assess the operating field on a micro- or endoscopic scale, laparoscopic equipment and remote controls for surgical tools are routinely used. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and growing geriatric population are key factors driving the market growth.

As the world’s population ages and more neurological illnesses are diagnosed, the cost of mortality and impairment brought on by these conditions is being increasingly acknowledged as a worldwide public health concern. For instance – as per Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) – in 2019 people died because of neurological disorders accounted for 533,172, with 320,043 (60%) women and 213,129 (40%) men. Age-standardized mortality rates were 32.9 per 100,000 people, with 33.1 deaths per 100,000 people for males and 32.2 for women. The United States of America has the highest age-standardized death rate (47.4 deaths per 100,000 people), while Venezuela has the lowest rate (6.6 deaths per 100,000 population). Furthermore, according to the World Bank Group, the world’s old population was 727 million in 2020, and it is predicted to treble over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 billion in 2050. Also, increasing incidence of vascular disorders increases and growing number of neurosurgical procedures would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices and procedures stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising prevalence of neurovascular diseases and also the growing awareness among neurosurgeons and doctors regarding the benefits of these neurology devices. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, increasing prevalence of neurological conditions as well as growing expansion of healthcare services in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

General Medical Inc.

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Olympus Corporation

Renishaw Plc.

Medtronic

Danaher

Zeiss

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product

Surgical Devices

Monitoring and Visualization Devices

Endoscopy Devices

By Surgery Type

Endonasal Neurosurgery

Intracranial

Spinal Surgery

By End-Use

Hospital & Clinics

Medical Institution

Ambulatory Surgical Center

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

