Laser BPH Devices Market The Battle for Market Share Predicting the Future of Products until 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Laser BPH Devices Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Laser BPH Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 460.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Laser BPH Devices refer to medical devices used for treatment of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also called enlargement of the prostate gland is a common health problem that affects elder adults. Its symptoms include blocking urine flow from the bladder because of an enlarged prostate gland. It also results in issues with the kidneys, bladder, as well as urinary system. Although the intensity of symptoms varies among those with enlarged prostate glands, and largely get worse over time. The increasing incidence of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and growing geriatric population are key factors driving the market growth.

The rising number of geriatric individuals is contributing towards the growth of the Global Laser BPH Devices market, as aging individuals are at high risk of developing benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). For instance – according to the World Bank Group, the world’s old population was 727 million in 2020, and it is predicted to treble over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 billion in 2050. Furthermore, as per World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates – as of 2019, in Japan around one-third population is over 65, and around 2.3 billion people are in their 70s. Also, rising preference towards minimally invasive procedures and growing healthcare infrastructure in developing regions would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Laser BPH Devices stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Laser BPH Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players as well as rise in the number of individuals suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and growing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

OmniGuide

Metrum Cryoflex

Richard Wolf GmbH

Coloplast

Biolitec AG

Agiliti Health, Inc.

HealthTronics, Inc.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

Holmium laser

Thulium laser

Green light laser

Others

By Procedure

Photoselective Vaporisation of the Prostate

Holmium laser ablation of the prostate

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

