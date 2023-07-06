Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market The Impact of Social and Cultural Trends on Product Development Insights for 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market is valued at approximately USD 3.85 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.17% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Terrestrial laser scanning is basically a ground-based laser scanning system that works on the same principle as the electronic rangefinder. A laser emits electromagnetic radiation from a transmitter and captures reflected light from a combined and monochrome receiver. The Terrestrial Laser Scanning market is expanding because of factors such as the Growing demand for 3D laser scanners in infrastructure and the growing construction industry.

The TLS method is commonly used in the fields of forestry, surveying, and building. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to Statista, the size of the construction market amounted to USD 6.4 trillion in 2020, and it is expected to reach 14.4 trillion in 2030. Furthermore, the value of overall construction output in the United States grew by over 100 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, Furthermore, in 2020, Asia is expected to account for about 46 per cent of global construction spending. Another important component driving space increasing demand for laser scanning in the construction industry. As per Statista, the global market for 3D terrestrial laser scanners will grow to reach around USD 2.5 billion by 2023. In addition, Trimble has introduced the Trimble MX50 mobile mapping system for asset management and mapping. This vehicle-mounted mobile LiDAR system is a mid-tier option for mobile mapping users and experienced suppliers to expand their equipment fleet with precise, high-volume data capture technology and integrates with Trimble’s geospatial software solutions. Also, increasing demand for effective laser scanning in the mining industry and rising demand from the agricultural industries would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period However, the high maintenance cost of Terrestrial Lasers stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing rate of demand in the area’s thriving construction industry. According to Statista, by 2026, the Asia Pacific market for construction equipment and heavy equipment is forecasted to reach USD 65 billion. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the presence of well-established manufacturers from the construction industry, and the active participation of government organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hexagon AB

3D Systems Inc

Trimble Inc.

Merrett Survey Limited

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

FARO Technologies Inc.

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Maptek Pty Ltd

Basic Software Systems

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

Phase-Shift Scanner

Pulse-Based Scanner

Mobile Scanner

By Solution

Hardware

Software

By Product

Static

Dynamic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

