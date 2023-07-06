Smart Flow Meter Market Insights on Growth Potential Top Players to Watch from 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Smart Flow Meter Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Smart Flow Meter Market is valued at approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Smart flow metres provide data with more accuracy. For fluids, gas, or any liquid that runs past it, it delivers precise readings. These gadgets are effective in supplying precise real-time data for analysis. They are also capable of offering immediate feedback and a different course of action. This aids in reducing expenses related to damages of any kind. The Smart Flow Meter market is expanding because of factors such as rise in demand for Internet of Things (IoT) based devices, growing industrial demand for safety concerns and rising demand for real time data analysis. However, high cost of Smart Flow Meters may halt market growth.

Equipment for measuring flow has increased as a result of increased industrial automation. This results in new product developments and improved technology as well. For electromagnetic flow metres, the same holds true. They are expected to be improved more and more with each technological advancement because they provide data that is more accurate with each advancement. This presents a significant possibility for the market for smart flow metres to grow. According to Statista, in year 2019 number of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices worldwide stood at 8.6 billion which increased to 11.28 billion in year 2021 and it is expected to reach 29.42 billion by year 2030. In addition, growing demand for electromagnetic smart flow meters is creating lucrative growth in the market. However, the high cost of Smart Flow Meters stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Smart Flow Meter Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising activities in the oil & gas industry, rising demand in the food and beverage industry, and wastewater management operations. Moreover, industrial automation also encourages the growth of smart flow meters in the market. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising mining activities, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Corporation

em-tec GmbH

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi High-Tech Corporation)

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc.

ZENNER International GmbH and Co. KG

Peltek India

Badger Meter, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and End Use offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Magnetic

Coriolis

Ultrasonic

Vortex

Multiphase

Others

By End-User:

Water and Wastewater

Power Generation

Chemical

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Others

By Communication Protocol:

Profibus

Modbus

Hart

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

