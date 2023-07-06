Smart Exoskeleton Market Opportunities and Challenges Prospects for Leading Players in 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Smart Exoskeleton Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Smart Exoskeleton Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Smart exoskeleton is a fueled wearable suit, which is intended to improve user safety while improving overall human efficiency to do different tasks. Smart algorithms are used in this exoskeleton, which automatically adapts to the motions of the human body and further aid in obtaining performance excellence. Additionally, smart exoskeletons use less energy than conventional exoskeletons because they can automatically adapt to body actions. Additionally, it helps those who are physically weak as well as those with medical and neurological conditions. It makes use of an exoskeleton that is smart, lightweight, and specifically designed to increase user movements and guard against unexpected injuries. It also makes it easier for the elderly to walk and reduces injuries from accidents. The market for smart exoskeletons is growing as the target population increases globally. The increase in accidents that result in disabilities benefits the market. The market is further impacted by the rise in geriatrics because chronic diseases are more common in the elderly. Another factor supporting the market growth is rising demand for gait rehabilitation and increasing demand in industrial body parts that create a lucrative demand for the market.

The rising number of people suffering from physical disabilities is propelling the lucrative demand for the smart exoskeleton. According to Statista, in 2016, the number of people with a disability aged between 15 and 64 years old in France was 5.78 million and in 2019 the number reached 5.95 million. As a result, the rising number of differently-abled population is creating the lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. Additionally, increasing investments in research and development for innovative, energy-efficient and lightweight exoskeletons globally are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, the concerns related to affordability of Smart Exoskeleton stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Smart Exoskeleton Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the presence of key market players and rising number of gait rehabilitation in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and increasing number of people suffering from physical disabilities.

Major market players included in this report are:

Esco Bionics (US)

EXHAUSS (Canada)

SUIT X (US)

Rex Bionics Ltd (New Zealand)

ReWalk Robotics (Israel)

Raytheon Company (US)

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US)

Fourier Intelligence Co., Ltd (China)

DIH Technologies Corporation (US)

Focal Meditech BV (Netherlands)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Component:

Sensors

Actuators

Power Source

Control System

Others

By Type:

Soft Exoskeleton

Rigid Exoskeleton

By Body Part:

Upper Body

Lower Body

Full body

By Application:

Industrial

Healthcare

Military

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

