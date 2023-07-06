Offshore Mooring Systems Market Competitive Landscape and Growth Potential of Market Leaders 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Offshore Mooring Systems Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Offshore mooring is the system that offers a temporary or permanent berth framework for ships or floating platforms in offshore fields. Mooring systems are used in floating structures such as dry docks, bridges, piers, and oil drilling and production facilities. Mooring systems enable the movement of platforms, floating objects, and ships over water and offer much-needed anchorage. The mooring system’s strength is decided by the anchors. Anchors, steel or synthetic materials, shackles, mooring lines, cables, and chains comprise the mooring system. The components and equipment to be used in a certain mooring system are determined by environmental factors and the type of vessel, such as drifting forces/wave swell, wind, and current forces. The key factors driving the market growth are rising expansion of oil and gas exploration and production from the offshore fields and growing technological advancements in the field of mooring systems.

The rising oil and gas production is anticipated to influence the rapid expansion of oil and gas exploration and production from offshore fields that are anticipated to support the market growth. According to the IOGP’s new Global Production Report, oil consumption was 30% higher in 2018 than it was in 2000, while natural gas demand rose by 60% during the same period. Also, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) publication “Oil 2020- Analysis,” global oil production capacity is expected to exceed 5.9 million barrels per day by 2025. Additionally, the discoveries of oil & gas fields in the African and Asia-Pacific regions are anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period. However, the fluctuation in oil prices and high costs associated with deep water projects stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the increasing investment towards oil & gas exploration and production and reducing dependence on imports is projected to fuel the market’s growth in the region. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing demand in industries such as renewable energy, subsea exploration, and petroleum which would create lucrative growth prospects for the Offshore Mooring Systems market across Europe region.

Major market players included in this report are:

SBM Offshore NV

Intermoor, Inc,

BW Offshore Ltd

FMC Technologies Inc

Trelleborg Marine Systems

Mooring Systems Inc

Mampaey Offshore Industries BV

Timberland Equipment Ltd

Delmar Systems

Viking Sea Tech

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product Type:

Spread Mooring

Single Point Mooring (SPM)

Dynamic Positioning

Tendons & Tension Mooring

By Anchorage:

Drag Embedment Anchors

Suction Anchors

Vertical Load Anchors

Driven pile

By Application:

Tension Leg Platforms

Semi-Submersible Platforms

SPAR Platforms

FPSO

Drill Ships

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

