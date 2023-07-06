Merchant Banking Services Market Forecast Top Players to Grow Significantly from 2023 to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Merchant Banking Services Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Merchant Banking Services Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Merchant banking is a specialised service offered by merchant banks to its clients while taking into account their financial needs, in exchange for a reasonable payment in the form of a charge. Banks that provide large firms with loans, financial guidance, and fundraising services are known as merchant banks. Increased international trade, investments, and mergers & acquisitions are some of the reasons that are driving the industry. The market for merchant banking services is also fueled by an increase in foreign investment transactions and an increase in corporate financing operations.

The merchant banking sector plays a crucial role in maintaining the continuity of supply chains and corporate operations throughout the whole global trade and financing ecosystem. In local or international commerce or transaction, the ability to finance goods or services between the supplier and the end-user is referred to as trade financing. Supply chain financing, purchase order financing, letters of credit, invoice discounting, and equity financing may all be needed for business activities. Global trade was estimated by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development to be worth USD 28.5 trillion in 2021. The expanding worldwide commerce market is anticipated to be advantageous for the merchant banking services sector. In addition, the recent spike in interest in initial public offerings (IPOs) is directly influencing the expansion of merchant banking services. 2,388 deals totaling USD 453.3 billion in proceeds were recorded as global IPOs, with renowned stock markets including the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange setting records for the number of new listings. The absence of related organizations and strict regulatory compliances, however, restrain market expansion throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029

The key regions considered for the Global Merchant Banking Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of high investors, and high investment opportunities owing to the presence of key market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, and geographic expansion of key players.

Major market players included in this report are:

U.S. Capital Advisors LLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America Corporation

DBS Bank Ltd

NIBL Ace Capital Limited

Bryant Park Capital

Morgan Stanley

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

HSBC Bank USA, N.A.

Royal Bank of Canada Website

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Services offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Services:

Portfolio Management

Business Restructuring

Credit Syndication

Others

By Service Provider:

Banks

Non-Banking Institutions

By End-Use:

Businesses

Individuals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

