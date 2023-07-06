Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Sales Revenue Focus on Specific Product and Dynamics by 2030

“Latest Research Report 2023: “ Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market” gives targeted insurance of market future situation alongside with enterprise size, share and growth. It provides distinct influencing boom elements that augments commercial enterprise developments, historic and forecasted market size, enterprise income and CAGR details. The Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market file portrays strategic planning of pinnacle manufacturers, pricing structure, segmentations (mainly covers type, functions and regions). The Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market file additionally evaluates the strength, weakness, possibility and danger underneath SWOT and covers PESTLE analysis.

Key Players [Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Star Equity Holdings, SurgicEye GmbH, Mediso Ltd., Rigaku Corporation (MILabs B.V.), MR Solutions, DDD – Diagnostics A/S, Segami Corporation, Mirion Technologies (Capintec), CMR Naviscan, Positron Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems, Fujifilm Holdings, Digirad Corporation, Bozlu Holding]

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during Forecast Period

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR402

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market is growing at a high CAGR due to the increased demand for advanced and precise technology for identification and diagnosis of diseases and treatments through radioactive tracers. Moreover, the shift from standalone to hybrid modalities has made nuclear imaging an efficient method of diagnosis due to the increased incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiac, thyroid ailments, which are driving the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market.

Report Ocean, revealed that the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market was worth USD 2.7 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, earning revenues of around USD 3.9 billion by the end of 2028. The Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market is booming predominantly due to the shift from standalone to hybrid modalities. As the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiac, gastrointestinal, endocrine, and neurological disorders are increasing, the demand for advanced and precise nuclear imaging equipment is also increasing. Nuclear imaging equipment uses operational data at the molecular and cellular levels to diagnose and treat diseases with the help of radioactive tracers.

Technological Advancements and Increase in Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer, Cardiac, and Other Medical Ailments are Driving the Market Growth

Technological advancements in nuclear imaging equipment have resulted in a shift from standalone to hybrid modalities. This is attributed to the increased awareness of the potential of early and timely diagnosis for the management and treatment of diseases. The innovation of PET/CT modality has resulted in the success of hybrid PET/CT systems, hybrid PET/MRI, and SPECT/CT systems. The hybrid systems provide precise images with better resolution than standalone modalities. The development of cadmium-zinc-tellurium-based detectors provides simultaneous viewing of physiological and anatomical structures. For instance, a SPECT/CT system offers accurate localization and improved specificity in skeletal evaluation.

Due to the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiac, gastrointestinal, endocrine, and neurological disorders, the nuclear imaging equipment market is estimated to grow decently. The technological advancements in nuclear imaging equipment have made it possible to identify, diagnose and treat a variety of diseases with the help of operational data at the molecular and cellular levels. For instance, in September 2021, GE Healthcare announced the launch of a novel scanner with a new automated workflow feature that offers an exceptional view of cardiac anatomy and pathology.

Nuclear imaging equipment is a premium product and is therefore costly. This is because this advanced equipment requires high installation investments, which also increases the procedural cost for patients. The developing countries are unable to adopt novel nuclear imaging systems as most healthcare facilities cannot afford such expensive systems. The third-party payers such as Medicare and Medicaid aide healthcare facilities to purchase expensive systems by providing reimbursements for the costs incurred in the diagnostic, screening, and therapeutic procedures. The continuous cuts in reimbursements for diagnostic imaging scans are also expected to hamper the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR402

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market – By End User

Based on end users, the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment market is segmented into hospitals, imaging centers, academic and research centers, and others. Amidst the segmentation, the hospitals accounted for the largest market share in 2021. This is attributed to the increased awareness about nuclear medicine therapies, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and shift from standalone to hybrid modalities. On the other hand, the hospitals and imaging centers segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increased awareness about nuclear medicine therapies, increased investment in research and development of nuclear imaging equipment, increased number of diagnostic institutions, and high volume of nuclear imaging procedures.

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market – Regional Insights

Based on region analysis, the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market has been segmented into five categories- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Amidst the segmentation, North America dominated the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment market share in 2021. This is attributed to the robust, strong healthcare infrastructure, high volume of nuclear medicine procedures, and increased investment in research and development of nuclear imaging equipment. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing awareness of the benefits of early disease diagnosis, and improved healthcare systems and infrastructure.

Market Segment:

By Product(Spect Imaging Systems (Hybrid Spect, Standalone Spect), Pet Imaging Systems, Planar Scintigraphy Imaging Systems)

By End User(Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Academic And Research Centers, Others)

By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Thyroid, Lymphoma, Bone Metastasis, Endocrine Tumor, Others)

Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world witnessed one of the worst recessions since WW2. The Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment market was unexpectedly negatively impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic. The sudden rise in infections significantly impacted the global availability of hospital resources. There was a significant shortage of hospital beds, medical staff, and necessary medical imaging equipment, and nuclear medicine scans and therapies for identification, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases declined vigorously. The world saw a reduction in the in-patient and out-patient services for other diseases as the implementation of Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures were taken up. This led to a decrease in demand for nuclear imaging equipment such as PET, SPECT, and Planar Scintigraphy Imaging Systems. However, the Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market gradually picked-up momentum in the post-COVID era due to the efforts undertaken by healthcare practitioners, governments, and market stakeholders to recover from losses caused due to the pandemic.

Reasons to Buy:

Informed decision-making: Market research reports provide valuable insights into industry trends, customer behavior, and competitor analysis. This information can help businesses make informed decisions about product development, pricing, and marketing strategies.

Competitive advantage: By identifying market gaps and opportunities, market research reports can provide a competitive advantage that can help businesses differentiate themselves from their competitors and gain a larger share of the market.

Industry expertise: Market research reports are prepared by industry experts who have a deep understanding of the market and its dynamics. These reports provide an unbiased and objective view of the industry, which can be invaluable for businesses that want to gain a deeper understanding of the market.

Saves time and money: Conducting market research can be time-consuming and expensive. By purchasing a market research report, businesses can save time and money by accessing a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the market.

Risk management : Market research reports can help businesses manage risks associated with market entry, product development, and expansion. By providing a detailed analysis of the market and its trends, businesses can make informed decisions that minimize risks and maximize returns.

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR402

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com