Exploring the Global Generative AI in Health Insurance Market 2023: Consumption, and Import/Export Analysis with Projections

Generative AI in Health Insurance market was USD 35.0 Mn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.2% to reach USD 572.9 Mn by 2032.

Generative AI is revolutionizing the health insurance industry by streamlining processes, improving decision-making capabilities and increasing overall efficiency. Health insurers can leverage generative AI algorithms to automate claims processing, fraud detection, and risk evaluation – creating faster and more accurate claims adjudication while decreasing administrative costs and increasing customer satisfaction. Generative AI can also analyze large volumes of healthcare data to detect patterns and predict health outcomes, helping insurers make more informed underwriting decisions. Generative AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can assist customers in navigating health insurance plans, answering queries, and offering personalized recommendations. Health insurers who embrace generative AI can optimize operations, mitigate risks, and deliver better healthcare services to their policyholders.

Oscar Health

Tractable

Anthem Inc.

DataRobot Inc.

Allstate

Lemonade

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Google LLC

IBM Watson

Other Key Players

Based on Component

Software

Services

Based on Application

Underwriting and Risk Assessment

Claims Management and Fraud Detection

Customer Service and Personalized Offerings

Risk Management and Predictive Analytics

Compliance and Regulatory Support

Based on the Deployment Mode

Cloud-based

On-premises

