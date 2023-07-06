Taiwan keeps close eye on Guatemala presidential election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will closely monitor developments ahead of the upcoming runoff election in Guatemala on Aug. 20, foreign ministry spokesperson Liu Yong-jian (劉永健) said at a press conference on Thursday (July 6).

Guatemala recently held the first round of its presidential election on June 25, in which Bernardo Arevalo, the son of Guatemala's first democratically elected president Juan Jose Arevalo, won approximately 12% of the vote. He trails a few points behind Sandra Torres, the wife of former Guatemalan president Alvaro Colom, who received nearly 16% of the vote.

The two leaders failed to surpass the 50% threshold needed to win in the first election.

Liu said that Taiwan’s embassy in Guatemala congratulated the two candidates. Taiwan and Guatemala have enjoyed friendly relations in recent years, with frequent high-level visits and close people-to-people exchanges, he said.

Bilateral economic and trade relations have steadily grown, and cooperation has achieved fruitful results in various fields such as agriculture, public infrastructure, healthcare, social welfare, and talent development, he added.

Liu said that regardless of which candidate is elected, Taiwan will continue to work with the Guatemalan government to deepen various exchanges and ensure the well-being of the people of both countries.

Arevalo has pledged to expand ties with China without severing diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Guatemala is one of two remaining diplomatic allies Taiwan has in Central America after Honduras switched recognition to Beijing in March.