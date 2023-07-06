Taiwan president asks Canada for support on CPTPP bid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (July 6) asked a visiting legislative delegation for Canada’s support on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Melissa Lantsman, a deputy leader of the opposition Conservative Party of Canada, headed a seven-member multiparty group on the July 4-9 visit. She told Tsai that she supported Taiwan’s participation in international bodies and hoped a Canadian Cabinet member could sign a bilateral foreign investment promotion and protection agreement (FIPA) in Taipei.

Both countries had launched the procedure for discussions about the TIFA contents, with the eventual conclusion of an agreement likely to deepen trade and economic relations, Tsai said. The president added that membership of the CPTPP would spur even more growth and prosperity for both Taiwan and Canada, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

She noted how Canada was not only an important member of the CPTPP, but would also preside over the organization in 2024. Taiwan had already completed the necessary preparations to join, including the approval of legislative amendments, Tsai told the delegation.

The 11 CPTPP members are Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Mexico, Peru, and Chile. The United Kingdom recently received the go-ahead to join, expanding the group to 12 members.

Taiwan filed its membership application in September 2021, less than a week after China, causing concern that the communist country might try to interfere and block Taiwan’s accession. Since the 11-member trade bloc had to reach a consensus about new applications, Taiwan needed to achieve complete support from all current members.