Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Heat alert issued for 18 Taiwan counties, cities

Mercury predicted to soar to 38 C in Taipei City

  2322
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/06 11:48
Red, orange, and yellow heat alerts issued across Taiwan on July 6. (CWB image)

Red, orange, and yellow heat alerts issued across Taiwan on July 6. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Thursday (July 6) issued heat alerts for 18 counties and cities.

The CWB said that except for Hsinchu City, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County, where temperatures may not reach 36 C, other counties and cities may experience temperatures above 36 C.

At 9:29 a.m., the CWB issued a red heat alert for Hualien County where daily maximum temperatures will reach 38 C for the third consecutive day. Due to the effects of southwesterly winds, there is a possibility of foehn winds — dry, hot, downslope winds — forming.

It issued an orange alert for a daily maximum temperature of 38 C in Taipei City and Taitung County. Also under the orange alert are New Taipei City, Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County, where the maximum daily temperature will hit 36 C for the third day in a row.

The CWB issued a yellow alert for Hsinchu County, Chiayi County, Yilan County, where the daily maximum temperature will climb to 36 C.

As the ultraviolet index around noon can reach excessive to dangerous levels, the public is urged to wear sunscreen and protective clothing and drink plenty of water when going out. Most areas will see sunny to partly cloudy skies, with only sporadic short-term afternoon thunderstorms in mountainous areas.

In addition, due to the impact of southwesterly winds, strong wind gusts are likely to occur in open coastal areas of Miaoli County, Orchid Island, Green Island, and the Matsu Islands. The public is urged to exercise caution when engaging in activities along the coast.
heat alert
heat warnings
heat advisory
hot weather
hot temperatures
red heat advisory
orange heat advisory

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan issues 17 heat alerts, Greater Taipei to sizzle at 38 C
Taiwan issues 17 heat alerts, Greater Taipei to sizzle at 38 C
2023/07/07 09:51
Southwesterly winds bring moisture, instability, showers to southern Taiwan
Southwesterly winds bring moisture, instability, showers to southern Taiwan
2023/07/02 10:42
Taipei area, east coast expect 37 degrees C next week
Taipei area, east coast expect 37 degrees C next week
2023/07/01 20:36
Taipei and areas south of Yunlin to see mercury hit 36 C
Taipei and areas south of Yunlin to see mercury hit 36 C
2023/06/27 09:28
Over 13 hours of sun and 36 degrees for Taipei on summer solstice
Over 13 hours of sun and 36 degrees for Taipei on summer solstice
2023/06/21 11:36