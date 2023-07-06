Heat alert issued for 18 Taiwan counties, cities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Thursday (July 6) issued heat alerts for 18 counties and cities.

The CWB said that except for Hsinchu City, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County, where temperatures may not reach 36 C, other counties and cities may experience temperatures above 36 C.

At 9:29 a.m., the CWB issued a red heat alert for Hualien County where daily maximum temperatures will reach 38 C for the third consecutive day. Due to the effects of southwesterly winds, there is a possibility of foehn winds — dry, hot, downslope winds — forming.

It issued an orange alert for a daily maximum temperature of 38 C in Taipei City and Taitung County. Also under the orange alert are New Taipei City, Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County, where the maximum daily temperature will hit 36 C for the third day in a row.

The CWB issued a yellow alert for Hsinchu County, Chiayi County, Yilan County, where the daily maximum temperature will climb to 36 C.

As the ultraviolet index around noon can reach excessive to dangerous levels, the public is urged to wear sunscreen and protective clothing and drink plenty of water when going out. Most areas will see sunny to partly cloudy skies, with only sporadic short-term afternoon thunderstorms in mountainous areas.

In addition, due to the impact of southwesterly winds, strong wind gusts are likely to occur in open coastal areas of Miaoli County, Orchid Island, Green Island, and the Matsu Islands. The public is urged to exercise caution when engaging in activities along the coast.