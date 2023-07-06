Taipei Summer Festival to light up Dadaocheng Wharf

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An event featuring music, fireworks, and fun-packed activities is taking place at Taipei’s Dadaocheng Wharf and Yanping Riverside Park between July 1 and Aug. 20.

Running for 51 days, the Taipei Summer Festival is an extension of the Taipei Valentine’s Day celebrations, according to the city’s Department of Information and Tourism.

Pyrotechnic shows are one of the highlights, with eight sessions in total. Seven of them will be held every Wednesday, including July 5, 12, 19, 26, and Aug. 2, 9, 16, lasting three minutes each, in addition to an eight-minute fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The event venue will be transformed into a sparkling square, luminous bridge, and magic forest in a landscaping lighting project led by WEDO Lighting, a local company specializing in lighting designs. Installations for social media photos such as a carousel and teacups have also been added.

Meanwhile, the Dadaocheng commercial district will have a variety of side events, from a creativity marketplace at the Yongle Plaza, to a photography contest, and walking tours exploring stories of the historic street block.

The festival is supported by over one hundred accommodation businesses, which have rolled out discounts to woo visitors to the city’s riverbanks. People are invited to take the Blue Highway, a ferry service, watch fireworks, and satisfy their palates at the Ningxia and Yansan night markets, said the city’s tourism bureau.

Public transportation is recommended as traffic controls will be imposed during scheduled periods for fireworks shows. Visit the Taipei Summer Festival website for more information.



Fireworks show at the Dadaocheng Wharf in Taipei. (Department of Information and Tourism photo)