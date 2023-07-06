Coco Lee's final message to fans posted on day of suicide attempt

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — What appears to be Hong Kong-born American singer CoCo Lee's (李玟) final public statement was released on Chinese social media on Sunday (July 2), the day she attempted suicide and three days before her death.

On Wednesday evening (July 5), Coco's sister Nancy Lee (李思林) said Coco had attempted suicide on Sunday and, despite efforts by physicians to save her, died at age 48. A 40-second audio recording posted on a fan page quickly went viral as it is considered to be her last message to fans, reported TVBS.

At 1:32 p.m. on Sunday, the verified Weibo account "China Wen Fan League" uploaded an audio message from Coco, who was recovering from major surgery on her leg and pelvis to fix a birth defect. She said:

"Dear, I am CoCo. I feel everyone's love and support and you are my pillar of strength. I will keep striving. During this time, I hope you all are also healthy and happy. I miss everyone very much. I am working very hard. I am thinking of you all. I miss you all so much! Love you, love you."

She then said the following in English: "Thank you so much for the gifts. Beautiful and very thoughtful. Love you guys."

Fans were moved that, despite being in physical and mental pain, she still had the strength to leave a final message for them. The audio has already gained 33.96 million listens, 337,000 likes, 74,000 shares, and 14,000 comments.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's 24-hour emergency hotline at 0932-594-578.